Monday court round-up — Battered taxi driver and IT lockout

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A Bridge of Allan school finance worker who locked management out of their accounts programme has been admonished.

Silvius Cornean booted fee-paying Fairview International School in Bridge of Allan out of accounting software, which he set up while working there.

The 47-year-old had upgraded the school’s system from Microsoft Excel to Xero while working there in 2022.

But over the Christmas holidays, Cornean changed the subscriber details so other employees could not log in.

He admitted his behaviour was “malicious” but denied the school’s claims remedying the situation cost £40,000.

Silvius Cornean appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court.

Cornean appeared for sentencing at Stirling Sheriff Court and Sheriff Keith O’Mahony said the explanation of why there was financial loss to the school was not clear so sentenced Cornean on the basis his actions caused mere inconvenience.

The sheriff said: “You have no previous convictions but now have a conviction recorded against your name.

“In these circumstances you will be admonished and I hope not to see you again”.

Mooning menace

A serial nuisance from Forfar has returned to the dock to admit “mooning” at the town’s police station after officers confiscated his sound system. Gavin Ross, 43, also hounded the 999 service with frivolous nonsense including asking when the library opened and telling officers he had lost his tobacco.

Gavin Ross
Gavin Ross.

Injured child

A woman has admitted injuring a child in Angus during a drunken squabble following a funeral.

Keira McCagh, 25, of Waverley Terrace, Arbroath, admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner at a property in the town on September 15 last year.

At Forfar Sheriff Court, fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie explained McCagh arrived uninvited at her former partner’s home while drunk and began shouting and swearing.

The altercation spilled outside and she began struggling with the man while he was holding a young child.

She pulled the child towards her, causing scratches.

While she was struggling, another child was knocked over.

Solicitor David Duncan said: “Although the parties had been separated for a reasonable period of time before this, there are ongoing issues.

“That was the background to Ms McCagh’s frustration.

“Unfortunately, having attended a family funeral and taken alcohol, she wasn’t able to continue to keep her frustrations under wraps, which she had managed up to that point.”

Sheriff Derek Reekie deferred sentencing until April 18 for reports.

He said it was “clearly a serious mistake to go in the state that you must have been in.”

Buzz-bombed

A sunbed supervisor was nearly four times over the drink-drive limit while driving to Asda in Dundee for snacks after downing “buzz bomb” cocktails. Chloe McMahon, 19, was spotted by police drifting from one side of the Kingsway to the other and clipping kerbs at both sides of the road.

Chloe McMahon leaves Dundee Sheriff Court
Chloe McMahon leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.

Battered taxi driver

A taxi driver was left permanently impaired after being knocked unconscious by James Keith, 40, in Dundee.

Keith, of Burnside Gardens, is now awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to carrying out the April 17 2021 attack on Yeaman’s Lane.

He admitted punching and kicking the man on the body, causing him to fall to the ground.

The man was rendered unconscious and suffered severe injury and permanent impairment as a result.

The court will hear the full details of the case next month following the preparation of social work reports.

‘Higher than average risk’

Fife repeat sex offender Mark Lacy, 45, avoided prison despite being branded a “higher than average risk of harm” to the community. The court heard about difficulties caused by his health as he appeared for sentencing after earlier pleading to attempting to communicate indecently with a child.

Mark Lacy.

Bail breach attack

An Angus thug has admitted attacking his partner, then attacking her again while bail conditions were in place to protect her.

Owen Scorgie, 29, of St Vigeans Road, Arbroath, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit two assaults and breaching bail

On January 14 last year at a property in Brechin, he seized the woman by the body, threw her onto a sofa, brandished a knife and pulled her hair, causing some to rip from her head.

He was released with special bail conditions not to go near the woman but breached  this by “repeatedly” contacting her and then assaulted her again on April 12 last year,

At the same address in Brechin, he threw household items at her, pulled her hair and struck her on the head.

Scorgie will be sentenced on April 18 after reports have been compiled.

Halloween horror

Sean Campbell, 27, from Kelty wielded a shovel as he waded into a fight at a Halloween party in Fife. He struck his victim on the head before fleeing.

Sean Campbell leaves Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Sean Campbell leaves Dunfermline Sheriff Court. He will return later for sentencing.

Reports ordered

Pre-sentencing reports have been ordered for Callum Donaldson, 23,, who repeatedly struck his partner at an address in St Andrews on February 24 and February 25 this year.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, he admitted seizing hold of the woman’s hair and pulling it, before repeatedly striking her on the head to her injury.

Sentence was deferred until next month for reports to be prepared.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

