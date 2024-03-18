Repeat Fife sex offender avoids prison despite ‘high risk of harm’ to community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Repeat Fife sex offender avoids prison despite ‘high risk of harm’ to community

Mark Lacy's health conditions and the consequences to society of a 'relatively short' prison sentence were cited as reasons for the community disposal.

By Jamie McKenzie
Mark Lacy.
Mark Lacy.

A Fife repeat sex offender has avoided prison despite posing a “high risk of harm” to the community.

Mark Lacy appeared for sentencing after earlier pleading to attempting to communicate indecently with a child.

The 45-year-old believed he was speaking online to a youngster called ‘Chloe’ but was in fact talking to an adult pretending to be a child.

He made sexual remarks and sent explicit messages via an online social media application to the decoy.

The offending took place between June 14 and July 10 2022.

‘Higher than average risk’ or harm

Defence lawyer Martin McGuire said Lacy, of Kirkcaldy, has one previous conviction for possessing indecent images which led to an offender supervision order.

The solicitor said it was the view of a social work report author his client – in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court in a wheelchair – was given an opportunity ten years ago and there is no prospect of further supervision.

But he said a court order could reduce the risk Lacy poses in terms of monitoring electronic devices.

Mr McGuire said Lacy does present with “higher than average risk” which stems from traumatic childhood experiences and the consequences of the physical disability he received from overdose and brain injury.

Mark Lacy
‘Higher than average risk’ sex offender Mark Lacy.

Mr McGuire argued if Lacy were to be jailed he would likely lose his specially-adapted accommodation and his health and welfare would be the responsibility of prison authorities.

The lawyer said that upon release, it would fall to the council to find suitable accommodation for Lacy and he would then be subject to license conditions as a registered sex offender.

The lawyer said a custodial sentence for Lacy’s offence would not be classed as long term, adding: “The period of time held in custody would be relatively short but would have a very significant impact”.

The solicitor suggested instead imposing a supervision order with very strict conditions, including a possible complete prohibition of internet enabled devices.

‘Complications’

Sheriff Steven Borthwick told Lacy his conduct was “reprehensible” and highlighted reports by a social worker and forensic clinical psychologist before stating it is “clear you pose high risk of harm”.

The sheriff said he took into account Lacy’s guilty plea and “certain complications” in his care due to his medical situation.

Sheriff Borthwick said: “What’s most clear is significant work needs to be done to minimise risk of harm you pose to the community”.

The sheriff sentenced Lacy to three years of offender supervision as a direct alternative to custody.

Conditions of this will include undertaking offence focused work relating to sexual offending, not communicating with any child under 18 without supervisor approval and not entering parks or playgrounds where children are likely to be.

Lacy was also put on the Sex Offenders Register for three years.

