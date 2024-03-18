Montrose hero Paul Watson relives journey from brink of Highland League to edge of Championship as testimonial versus Dundee looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose hero Paul Watson relives journey from brink of Highland League to edge of Championship as testimonial versus Dundee looms

The skipper has been a key part of the Links Park side since signing permanently in 2012.

By Craig Cairns
Paul Watson: Montrose's long-serving, title-winning hero. Images: SNS
Paul Watson has been a key part of the transformation at Montrose over the last 12 years.

In 2015, three years after Watson signed for the Angus club, they were on the brink of dropping into the Highland League.

Now they are knocking on the door of the Scottish Championship.

Watson has been there for it all and is being rewarded with a testimonial this Sunday at Links Park versus Dundee.

A knock-on effect from Covid delayed team-mate Terry Masson’s testimonial, meaning Watson’s too was pushed back to this season.

The midfielder signed for Montose in 2012, but it actually started before that. Watson had been on loan from Angus neighbours Arbroath and Forfar Athletic prior to moving permanently.

Paul Watson captained Montrose to the League Two title. Image: SNS.

He scored on his debut – his first four matches, in fact – and has never looked back.

Watson is one shy of 340 appearances for the club and, at 38 years old, is still a key part of a side consistently challenging at the top end of the table in Scotland’s third tier.

But it has not always been as rosy during his time at the Gable Endies.

Paul Watson: We stayed up by the skin of our teeth

“When I signed, the club was in a totally different position,” Watson tells Courier Sport. “We were in what was known as the Third Division (League Two) at that time.

“We had a couple of not bad seasons and then a bit of a decline and ended up in that play-off to stay in the league.

“It was my lowest point at the club, we had a bad season. It’s funny because the squad wasn’t terrible, but we couldn’t get out of that rut.

“In a way, we were lucky to beat Brora and stay up. We just stayed in by the skin of our teeth.

“As you’ve seen from teams that drop out, it’s not easy to get back in.

“Quite quickly after that, Stewart Petrie came in the following season and since then it’s really been successful.

Paul Watson holds the League Two trophy with Montrose manager Stewart Petrie. Image: SNS.

“It’s a monumental shift when you step back and look at it. It doesn’t feel like it when you’re in it.”

Promotion to the Championship is now the “next step in the progression”.

That shift on the pitch has come with huge changes off the field, from top to bottom, from board to hospitality.

Watson is one of four Montrose stars to have been there through it all, along with Masson, Andrew Steeves and Graham Webster.

It has provided a perfect cocktail to galvanise a club that was desperately in need of a reboot.

Montrose bond

Family feel and close community bonds stand out as high points as much as the silverware for Watson.

“There are numerous [high points], but I have to go back to winning League Two,” said Watson.

“Being captain and lifting the trophy was a special moment and a great time for the club and the fans – they hadn’t had any success for a long time.

“But, honestly, one of things that stands out is the dressing room is always a great place. There’s just a great feel about the club.

“That’s something that sometimes doesn’t get discussed is that bond that you have, you’re seeing them more than your friends and family sometimes!

“Everyone from top to bottom at Montrose, it’s a big thing that we enforce: everyone is all together.”

Paul Watson’s testimonial versus Dundee takes place on Sunday, March 24 at Links Park with a 2pm kick-off.

