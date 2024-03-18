Montrose hero Paul Watson relives journey from brink of Highland League to edge of Championship as testimonial versus Dundee looms

Paul Watson has been a key part of the transformation at Montrose over the last 12 years.

In 2015, three years after Watson signed for the Angus club, they were on the brink of dropping into the Highland League.

Now they are knocking on the door of the Scottish Championship.

Watson has been there for it all and is being rewarded with a testimonial this Sunday at Links Park versus Dundee.

A knock-on effect from Covid delayed team-mate Terry Masson’s testimonial, meaning Watson’s too was pushed back to this season.

The midfielder signed for Montose in 2012, but it actually started before that. Watson had been on loan from Angus neighbours Arbroath and Forfar Athletic prior to moving permanently.

He scored on his debut – his first four matches, in fact – and has never looked back.

Watson is one shy of 340 appearances for the club and, at 38 years old, is still a key part of a side consistently challenging at the top end of the table in Scotland’s third tier.

But it has not always been as rosy during his time at the Gable Endies.

Paul Watson: We stayed up by the skin of our teeth

“When I signed, the club was in a totally different position,” Watson tells Courier Sport. “We were in what was known as the Third Division (League Two) at that time.

“We had a couple of not bad seasons and then a bit of a decline and ended up in that play-off to stay in the league.

“It was my lowest point at the club, we had a bad season. It’s funny because the squad wasn’t terrible, but we couldn’t get out of that rut.

“In a way, we were lucky to beat Brora and stay up. We just stayed in by the skin of our teeth.

“As you’ve seen from teams that drop out, it’s not easy to get back in.

“Quite quickly after that, Stewart Petrie came in the following season and since then it’s really been successful.

“It’s a monumental shift when you step back and look at it. It doesn’t feel like it when you’re in it.”

Promotion to the Championship is now the “next step in the progression”.

That shift on the pitch has come with huge changes off the field, from top to bottom, from board to hospitality.

Watson is one of four Montrose stars to have been there through it all, along with Masson, Andrew Steeves and Graham Webster.

It has provided a perfect cocktail to galvanise a club that was desperately in need of a reboot.

Montrose bond

Family feel and close community bonds stand out as high points as much as the silverware for Watson.

“There are numerous [high points], but I have to go back to winning League Two,” said Watson.

“Being captain and lifting the trophy was a special moment and a great time for the club and the fans – they hadn’t had any success for a long time.

“But, honestly, one of things that stands out is the dressing room is always a great place. There’s just a great feel about the club.

“That’s something that sometimes doesn’t get discussed is that bond that you have, you’re seeing them more than your friends and family sometimes!

“Everyone from top to bottom at Montrose, it’s a big thing that we enforce: everyone is all together.”

Paul Watson’s testimonial versus Dundee takes place on Sunday, March 24 at Links Park with a 2pm kick-off.