Montrose fans given VIP treatment after being only supporters to travel for away match

Finley Davidson, 11, and dad Andy were rewarded on Saturday after travelling all the way to Dumfries earlier in the month.

By Ben MacDonald
Andy and Finley Davidson in the Montrose dressing room at Falkirk
Andy and Finley Davidson in the Montrose dressing room at Falkirk. Image: Andy Davidson

Two Montrose fans were given VIP treatment at the weekend – as reward for being the only supporters to travel to an away game.

Finley Davidson, 11, and dad Andy travelled on the team bus for their trip to Falkirk on Saturday.

They were also allowed into the Montrose dressing room before the game, which the Gable Endies lost 3-2.

The gesture came after Andy and Finley were the only supporters to make the near 350-mile round trip to see their team play Dumfries side Queen of the South at the start of September.

The club had earlier thanked the pair after a picture was shared showing the father-and-son duo along with members of the players’ families at Palmerston Park.

Andy and Finley Davidson
The club thanked Andy and Finley for making the 350-mile trip to Dumfries earlier in September. Image: Andy Davidson

Andy, 43, told The Courier: “It was a great day out.

“The long-range strike did deflate us but what a shift the lads put in against a full-time club.

“Nothing will stop us from supporting Montrose.

“I’d like to thank Brian Petrie and the Montrose team for allowing this to happen.”

Posting on Facebook, he added: “It was a fantastic day out for Finley and I.

Finley Davidson with Craig Brown
Finley, 11, had some thoughts on Craig Brown’s taste in music. Image: Andy Davidson

“We got on the pitch to take shots at goal before being taken in for pictures with the players.

“Craig Brown was playing music, which we slated, and he attempted to put on Finley’s song, Freed From Desire by Gala.

“We then got to listen to the team talk which was interesting to hear.

“After getting a group photo we wished the lads good luck, with Finley shouting ‘come on you Mo’.”

Montrose were close to leaving Falkirk with a point – but a Callumn Morrison goal three minutes into added time gave the hosts the victory.

