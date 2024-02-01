Finance assistant maliciously locked staff out of Bridge of Allan school’s accounting software

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Finance assistant maliciously locked staff out of Bridge of Allan school’s accounting software

Silvius Cornean booted other staff at Fairview International School out of the system he set up.

By Ross Gardiner
Silvius Cornean appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court.
Silvius Cornean appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court.

A Bridge of Allan school finance worker locked management out of their accounts programme after quitting over a pay dispute.

Silvius Cornean admitted booting fee-paying Fairview International School in Bridge of Allan out of accounting software which he set up while working there.

After being interviewed by police, Cornean wound up in the dock at Stirling Sheriff Court.

The 47-year-old had upgraded the prestigious school’s system from Microsoft Excel to Xero while working there in 2022.

But over the Christmas holidays, Cornean changed the subscriber details so other employees could not log in.

Cornean admitted his behaviour was “malicious” but denies the school’s claims remedying the situation cost £40,000.

Hero to Xero

Fiscal depute Bernadette Cuthbertson said Cornean was recruited to work at Fairview International School as an administrative support worker in June 2022 and was later promoted to finance assistant.

Xero logo on computer screen
Cornean moved data onto the Xero platform, then locked out the school. Image: Shutterstock.

He introduced the online accounting platform Xero, to which the school subscribed and which staff and Cornean could use.

Ms Cuthbertson said: “In November 2022, Mr Cornean handed in his resignation.

“Apparently there was an ongoing dispute regarding wages and the payment of money he thought he was due for attending courses.

“In December, while working his notice period, Mr Cornean returned to work one morning and displayed strange behaviour.

“On December 29, account information was changed over as the account of Mr Cornean, rather than that of the school.

“It is reported that Mr Cornean used his login credentials… in order to invite himself to take over the subscriber rights, thus making him the sole user of the account.

“By sending and accepting this permission, Mr Cornean has removed all school user accounts.”

Lockout detected

Ms Cuthbertson said around January 9 the school returned after the Christmas break and  the change was noticed.

Cornean was emailed and asked to give the school access to the account but he did not answer.

“Mr Cornea did not take any phone calls from the school.

“The school escalated matters to the criminal courts and contacted police.

“There’s been extensive communication with Xero, who are based in New Zealand.

“The data contained within the account belongs to the school and this data includes pupil information, personal financial information and other sensitive data.

“The Xero account is accessible from any computer with login credentials.”

Former Beaconhurst school, Bridge of Allan
Staff returned after Christmas to find themselves locked out of the system.

Only after a police interview did Cornean agree to return the rights and Ms Cuthbertson said some data had been deleted or amended.

She said Fairview School claim the lockout has cost them £40,000 to rectify.

Cornean, of Leven Court, Alloa, previously admitted that between December 23 in 2022 and June 14 last year, he maliciously damaged or deleted data and access on accounting software Xero.

£40k cost refuted

Cornean’s solicitor Ken Dalling explained his client was a married father-of-two who earned £26,000 a year while working as an administrative assistant at the Kenilworth Road school.

He explained between 25 and 30 pupils attended the school while Cornean worked there.

Cornean appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court.

He said his client had access to Xero and transferred data stored on a Microsoft Excel file into the system and the only information deleted was the access code.

“He felt he had improved the system and made it easier.

“His thinking was why should they benefit from the extra work he put in.

“The position was he was in dispute with the school ACAS were involved.

“That dispute is now resolved with a payment to Mr Cornean.”

He said the £40,000 claim “is foreign to him – the numbers involved… it doesn’t add up.

“His position is this was a parallel platform.”

Sheriff Derek Hamilton continued to matter until February 28 for discussions between lawyers to clarify the matter.

Distinguished school

Malaysian-headquartered Fairview School began operating in Bridge of Allan in 2019.

The company took on the 100-year-old Beaconhurst School premises after it shut suddenly the previous year.

The International Baccalaureate (IB) world school educates pupils aged from five to 18.

Fairview also operate schools across Malaysia, including in capital Kuala Lumpur.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

