Making show-stopping cookies for pals turned into a thriving business for Carnoustie baker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Making show-stopping cookies for pals turned into a thriving business for Carnoustie baker

Before Kelsi Davis discovered her love for baking, she felt she was stuck in the same routine.

By Joanna Bremner
Carnoustie's Kelsi Davis started her business Baked House Co at 27 back in 2021 and has been flourishing ever since. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Carnoustie's Kelsi Davis started her business Baked House Co at 27 back in 2021 and has been flourishing ever since. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Have you ever been to a party that changed your life? Kelsi Davis, owner of Baked House Co Carnoustie, has.

Each attendee had to bring along a dish to said party, and Kelsi was landed with the dessert course.

Though she has been in the kitchen since she began working at a local pizza place at 17, baking was entirely new to Kelsi.

But, she figured she’d give it her best shot.

Little did Kelsi know that just three years later, she’d have her own popular baking business, creating 400 cakes, 300 truffles, 500 cookies, 18kg of fudge just for Christmas orders.

Kelsi Davis sieves flour in prep for a new batch of cookie dough. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Kelsi baked a range of treats for her pals, including Kinder Bueno fudge, choc chip shortbread and chocolate-covered strawberries.

“I wanted to do something that my friends could all pick at, rather than a big cake or cheesecake,” recalls Kelsi.

“Everyone said: ‘you could sell that’.”

“I was a bit nervous about putting myself out there. But after them going at me for a few days, I thought: ‘I’ll do it and see what happens’.”

This was back in November 2021, and now her very own business Baked House Co is a resounding success, with repeat customers ordering her Wee Night In boxes packed with her tasty homemade treats.

‘I’d never even made a brownie before’ says Baked House Co Carnoustie owner

Before that fateful party Kelsi, now 29, had never baked before in her life.

“It was really out of the blue,” says Kelsi, “I never thought that this would be my path.

“I always thought I was going to do savoury cooking.”

But baking just felt right for Kelsi – once she got the hang of it.

If someone had said to me two and a half years ago that this is what I would be doing, I wouldn’t have believed them.”

Kelsi Davis, 29-year-old baker at Baked House Co, Carnoustie

“I really didn’t know what I was doing at the start,” recalls the baker from Carnoustie, with a laugh.

“I’d never even made a brownie before. I had no baking experience at all.

“The shortbread was the first thing I did. But then I thought, if they like the shortbread, I can try a brownie.

“So I made a brownie which was… not great.

“There were a lot of errors made and a lot needed to get thrown out.

“But once I realised that baking is an exact science, things started working rather than being a disaster.”

Some of Kelsi’s mouth-watering products from Baked House Co. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The baking star Kelsi had a “huge fear” that people outside her social circle wouldn’t like her creations.

“When it’s your friends or your family, you think: ‘you’re just sugar-coating this to boost my ego a wee bit’,” says Kelsi.

“It took me a long time to get to grips with that.

“It’s crazy looking back. If someone had said to me two and a half years ago that this is what I would be doing, I wouldn’t have believed them.

“I’ve been very lucky that people will come back to me and I’ve been able to build good relationships with regular customers.”

How does Kelsi come up with her mind-blowing bakes?

Kelsi creates a variety of baked goods, including cookie pies, cupcakes and brownies, all at home.

Her favourite item to bake is the cookie pie, which she has mastered over the years.

Her quirky creations are huge – even featuring cookies on top of cookies.

So where does Kelsi get her ideas from?

Kelsi’s fully loaded cookies from Baked House Co, Carnoustie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I’ll just go stand in Tesco and look at all the sweets they have available, and think about how I can put them together,” laughs Kelsi.

The Carnoustie baker clearly has a creative side, having studied art in high school.

Now, she gets to let that creativity flourish with her bakes which are a work of art in themselves.

The Baked House Co Kinder Bueno fudge has a delicious creamy texture, and they become more moreish with every bite.

Her cookies are made for sharing – huge in size – and just begging to be scoffed with their colourful and irresistible toppings.

The brownie available at Baked House Co Carnoustie.
Kelsi’s moreish and mildblowing brownies at Baked House Co Carnoustie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

There’s also her brownies, which consist of a huge thick double chocolate brownie base, then a similarly thick layer of homemade caramel plus milk chocolate – with caramel Galaxy pieces on top.

‘It’s given me a drive I never knew I had’

Baking these extravagant cookies is very fun, but it’s also a lot of work.

“Having your own business is like a 24-hour job,” says Kelsi.

While it has been good fun setting up Baked House Co, there have also been stressful moments with orders flying in.

But no crazy busy week can tarnish the pride Kelsi has for her very own business.

“Knowing that you have built something for yourself gives you a great sense of achievement,” she says.

“I was at a point that I needed that.

“I was in a bit of a rut before I started, in that mid-20s ‘not knowing what you’re doing with your life’ stage.

Baked House Co Carnoustie owner packs cookies and other baked goods into a white box for a customer.
Baking star Kelsi Davis packs an order for a Baked House Co customer. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“It’s given me a drive I never knew I had.

“I’d always done the same thing since I left school. All my friends had gone to uni and were doing these different things.

“I was stuck in this routine.”

Since setting up Baked House Co in Carnoustie, she hasn’t looked back.

Now, she’s mentoring others new to the food and drink scene through Enable Works.

“If someone had been able to sit down with me at the start and explain that it wouldn’t be this massively difficult thing,” says Kelsi, “I think I’d have started out a lot sooner.”

More from Food & Drink

Food and drink journalist Joanna Bremner headed along to the WeeCOOK Kitchen pie panel, alongside features writer Poppy Watson. WeeCOOK's staff, including sous chef Ethan O'Hare served a range of delicious pies. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
What does it take to pick award-winning Angus pies?
The Asian meets Spanish tapas dishes we tried on our review at Black Mamba, Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Is Black Mamba Dundee's 'quirky' Asian and Spanish tapas combo a success?
On our latest Drive-Thru Review, Joanna Bremner and Poppy Watson try out the donuts and bagels from Heather Street Food in Dundee. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.
What did we think of celebrity favourite Heather Street Food in Dundee?
Milton Haugh Farm Shop in Carmyllie is just one of the great farm shops Angus has to offer. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
6 of the best Angus farm shops to pick up local produce
4
Praveen Kumar, chef and owner of his own ready meals company. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Top Perth chef challenging ‘greasy and red’ Indian food one ready meal at a…
Boat Brae owners Fiona Beaton, Alan Beaton and Moira Beaton. Image: Kaya MacLeod/DC Thomson
Fife family business Boat Brae on rising from the ashes after restaurant fire
Our food reviewer Cat Thomson tested the Cheesecake of the Day at The Press Cafe and Bistro, Cupar. Image: Cat Thomson/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: The Press café and bistro in Cupar presses the right buttons... and,…
The best food and drink to try if you're spending the day in Perth, including this burger from The Bulldog Frog. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The best food and drink to try if you’re spending the day in Perth
2
I couldn't eat more than a few bites of my Piperdam Prawn Cocktail at Piperdam Leisure Resort, Angus. But how was the rest of menu? Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.
Piperdam Leisure Resort restaurant: What did I think of worst reviewed restaurant in Angus?
5
Alice Christison checks out the cocktails available during St Andrews Cocktail Week 2024. Image: Andrew Arthur from AAPV.
St Andrews Cocktail Week 2024: Everything you need to know ahead of drinks event

Conversation