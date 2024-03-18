Dunfermline striker desperate to take first-team chance after signing new two-year contract

Taylor Sutherland is determined to take his first-team chance at Dunfermline after being handed a new two-year deal.

The highly-rated striker was joined by fellow 18-year-olds Andrew Tod and Sam Young in last week agreeing extensions tying them to the East End Park outfit until 2026.

Sutherland has been a regular member of the Pars match-day squad since returning in January from a loan spell with Bonnyrigg Rose.

He has made four appearances off the bench in the second half of the campaign and been an unused substitute in the other eight games since the New Year.

And the promising marksman is thrilled to have sorted out his future after a vote of confidence from manager James McPake.

The teenager said: “I’m delighted to sign a new deal. That was my goal coming into the season because my contract was up at the end of the season.

“So, I’m really happy to get it done.

“The manager has told me he’s pleased with me and how I’ve developed through the season.

“He pulled me into the office and said he would work on getting me a new contract and so I was delighted when that came about.

‘A wee bit frustrating’

“That was great.

“It was when I was on loan at Bonnyrigg. I had scored a couple of goals and was playing well, so it was great to hear.

“Being back around the boys and being involved in the first-team and getting on the bench is brilliant.

“Obviously not getting as much game-time is a wee bit frustrating, but as a young player my chance will come.

“I’ve just got to wait on that chance and try to take it when it comes.”

Sutherland netted for Dunfermline in the Viaplay Cup group win over Albion Rovers back in July before being farmed out to Bonnyrigg in September.

He scored twice in 11 games for the League Two side, where he was a team-mate of former Dunfermline, Raith Rovers, East Fife and Cowdenbeath striker Liam Buchanan.

It was an experience Sutherland is convinced will prove worthwhile.

He added: “I enjoyed my loan at Bonnyrigg, it was different.

“My aim was just to get first-team minutes. So, it was good from that point of view.

Sutherland: ‘Really beneficial’

“I scored a couple of goals and got plenty of time on the pitch, so it was good.

“It was really beneficial because I felt like I saw a whole different side to the game. It was much more physical and there was bit less football played, but it was good.

“Liam had just come when I arrived so we started four games together, I think.

“Then, we were both in and out of the team a wee bit. But he was a good guy and he gave me plenty of advice, both on and off the pitch.

“He helped in training and his kind of experience only helps when you’re playing alongside someone like that.”

Sutherland and younger brother Jake were named together in the Dunfermline squad for the games against Raith Rovers, Queen’s Park, Dundee United, Morton and Queen’s Park again in January and February.

However, with Jake making his debut in the 2-2 draw with Ayr United in late December, they did not manage to make it onto the pitch at the same time.

It is something Taylor hopes they can change in the future.

He said: “It’s been weird being in a few squads with my brother.

‘Hopefully more to come for both of us’

“When we were growing up we weren’t really in the same team. But he got his contract in the summer and it’s been good.

“It was good to see him making his debut down at Ayr, it was well deserved.

“Hopefully there’s more to come for both of us.

“It would be great if we could both play together in the Dunfermline first-team. That would be a nice moment for us both.”