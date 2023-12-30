Ayr United 2-2 Dunfermline Athletic: Star man, player ratings and match report as Alex Jakubiak double is not enough for Pars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ayr United 2-2 Dunfermline Athletic: Star man, player ratings and match report as Alex Jakubiak double is not enough for Pars

The Fifers enjoyed a lightning start at Somerset Park but were pegged back by Ayr United's stirring comeback.

By Iain Collin
Alex Jakubiak holds up a Dunfermline Athletic shirt after signing for the club. in September Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
Alex Jakubiak netted his first goals since signing for Dunfermline Athletic. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dunfermline Athletic had to settle for a point against Ayr United, despite surging into a two-goal lead after just nine minutes.

Alex Jakubiak bagged his first goal for the club in just the third minute in a stunning opening for the Fifers.

And that was followed just seven minutes later by his second.

James McPake’s men were fully in control and brimming with confidence, but Ayr pulled one back with an Aiden McGeady strike four minutes from the break.

And former Raith Rovers defender Frankie Musonda then restored parity with his 63rd minute leveller.

Absentees and one key player back involved

The big news for the Pars, especially with the Fife derby to follow on Tuesday, was the return of skipper Kyle Benedictus.

The defender has been out for two months with a thigh problem picked up on his comeback in October from a broken foot.

After being handled carefully in his recovery, the former Dundee stopper was deemed fit enough to take his place on the bench.

And was called into action with 21 minutes remaining as Rhys Breen’s hamstring issues flared once more – but finished the match limping.

Dunfermline Athletic captain Kyle Benedictus in action earlier in the season. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline Athletic captain Kyle Benedictus returned to the Dunfermline Athletic squad for the first time since October. Image: SNS.

But, as expected, Chris Hamilton missed out with his fractured cheekbone, whilst Lewis McCann’s hamstring issue sustained against Arbroath last weekend meant he was also unavailable.

In addition, there was no place in the squad for Ewan Otoo, to break his 100 per cent league record.

Matty Todd also dropped out, but Sam Fisher returned from his concussion lay-off.

Lightning start from DAFC

Ayr United won a fruitless corner within the first minute, but it was Dunfermline who enjoyed a dream opening.

There were only two minutes on the clock when they made the breakthrough.

Michael O’Halloran managed to squeeze a low cross in from the right bye-line and Jakubiak was strong with his back to goal.

Swivelling swiftly, the former Dundee marksman flashed his shot on the turn into the net from eight yards.

Dunfermline Athletic striker Alex Jakubiak. Image: SNS.
Alex Jakubiak helped Dunfermline Athletic make a stunning start against Ayr United. Image: SNS.

If that was good, it was to get even better for the Pars just seven minutes later.

This time, Jakubiak had more to do as he accepted a pass from Ben Summers on the left side of the box.

But, brimming with confidence, the 27-year-old accelerated away from his marker and drilled a low shot beyond Robbie Mutch in the Ayr goal.

Confident Pars

The belief coursed through Dunfermline after such a stunning start.

Joe Chalmers, captain for the day, saw one shot deflected over, Josh Edwards came close with a run and shot and Summers also threated – all within the space of three minutes.

Fisher proved his worth at the other end with two blocks when Ayr did threaten through McGeady and Dowds.

But Mutch’s outstretched right boot denied Wighton as Jakubiak came to life again with a penetrating run.

And Jakubiak then poked a shot wide of the upright as he sought his hat-trick following Wighton’s assist.

Sam Fisher in action for Dunfermline Athletic. Image: Craig Brow / DAFC.
Sam Fisher was part of a hard-pressed Dunfermline Athletic defence in the second-half. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Ayr United comeback

The next goal came for Ayr in the 41st minute, however, to give the home side hope for the second-half.

Anton Dowds did well on the right and arrowed in a low centre that McGeady, benefitting from a Chalmers slip, rolled beyond the exposed Deniz Mehmet.

The goal gave the Honest Men a boost after the break and they were vastly improved as they hauled themselves level in the 63rd minute.

A free-kick was chipped into a crowded box where George Stanger nodded back for Musonda to head high past Mehmet.

In a frantic finale, substitute Owen Moffat screwed a low shot just past the post in search of a late winner.

Star Man: Alex Jakubiak

Jakubiak’s past performances have often deserved more since he joined Dunfermline in September.

But his confidence has appeared to take a dent by his failure to break his duck until now.

The hope will be that scoring in his 14th game for the Pars will be start of more to come in front of goal.

Player Ratings

Dunfermline Athletic (3-4-1-2): Mehmet 6; Comrie 6, Fisher 7, Breen 6 (Benedictus 69 4); O’Halloran 7 (J Sutherland 78 3), Allan 6, Chalmers 6, Edwards 6; Summers 7 (Moffat 65 4); Wighton 6, Jakubiak 7. Subs not used: Sharp, Little, Fenton, Hoggan. Booked: Wighton, Edwards.

Referee: Ross Hardie.

Attendance: 2,022.

