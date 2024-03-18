LEE WILKIE: Jim Goodwin and his lacklustre Dundee United must convince fans they can handle title pressure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Jim Goodwin and his lacklustre Dundee United must convince fans they can handle title pressure

Biggest two matches of the season coming up says ex-Tangerines defender.


Dejected Dundee United players after defeat at Dunfermline. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Lacklustre Dundee United have the biggest two games of the season coming up.

The biggest two games in Jim Goodwin’s tenure.

They were uncharacteristically bad at Dunfermline on Friday.

They’ve been poor at times this term but East End Park was a new one from this team.

Usually when they’ve been poor the solidity of the backline has either allowed them to get out of trouble or kept the Tangerines in games.

That’s why I say uncharacteristic about Friday night.

Defence

Defensively they were all over the place.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler puts Dunfermline 1-0 up over Dundee United. Image: SNS.

Prior to Dunfermline, United had conceded just six away goals in the Championship.

They added 50% to that number in just one 90 minutes at East End Park.

Poor decision-making and a disjointed defence have not been labels put on this side previously.

I’m not sure what the problem is but it is worrying at this stage of the season for defensive frailty to suddenly rear its head.

In such a big game you expect much more.

Even experienced players like Declan Gallagher, a Scotland international, started playing like a rash, young player by rushing out of position.


Kevin Holt, right, and Declan Gallagher exchange words after United concede. Image: SNS

He’s been an excellent signing for United this season but Friday was a poor night for him.

Gallagher isn’t the only one, though, it must be said.

I thought the likes of Scott McMann looked leggy, certainly not sharp, and there were many other below-par performances.

Character

The character of this squad has been questioned at times already this season.

It looked like they’d answered those after recovering from the defeat to Raith Rovers.

Now, they have to come up with a big answer and come up with it quickly.

Luckily for United, Raith Rovers haven’t been able to take advantage of their slip.

Raith's Scott McGill looks to the sky in dejection at full-time after the goalless draw with Queen's Park.
Raith Rovers could only draw with Queen’s Park on Saturday. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.

The two teams are locked on 58 points with seven games to play.

And next weekend they play each other.

The next two weeks are the biggest of the season for United by a distance.

Two home games, one against struggling Inverness and the second against their title rivals.

They don’t come much bigger.

Fan doubts

The opportunity is there to go six points clear with five games left – that would be massive, especially with the goal difference advantage.

Can they do it?

Jim Goodwin looks on at Dunfermline. Image: SNS

There are doubts now.

Fans need to be convinced by the players and most certainly by Goodwin.

The pressure is on – two home games are only an advantage if the crowd is behind you.

That’s why the opening 10 minutes against Inverness will be crucial.

The start must show that Goodwin has the ability to get a reaction out of this team.

Do that and you give yourself a great chance.

Don’t and the pressure only builds.

It’s time for United and Goodwin to show they can handle that pressure.

Conversation