LEE WILKIE: Jim Goodwin and his lacklustre Dundee United must convince fans they can handle title pressure

Lacklustre Dundee United have the biggest two games of the season coming up.

The biggest two games in Jim Goodwin’s tenure.

They were uncharacteristically bad at Dunfermline on Friday.

They’ve been poor at times this term but East End Park was a new one from this team.

Usually when they’ve been poor the solidity of the backline has either allowed them to get out of trouble or kept the Tangerines in games.

That’s why I say uncharacteristic about Friday night.

Defence

Defensively they were all over the place.

Prior to Dunfermline, United had conceded just six away goals in the Championship.

They added 50% to that number in just one 90 minutes at East End Park.

Poor decision-making and a disjointed defence have not been labels put on this side previously.

I’m not sure what the problem is but it is worrying at this stage of the season for defensive frailty to suddenly rear its head.

In such a big game you expect much more.

Even experienced players like Declan Gallagher, a Scotland international, started playing like a rash, young player by rushing out of position.

He’s been an excellent signing for United this season but Friday was a poor night for him.

Gallagher isn’t the only one, though, it must be said.

I thought the likes of Scott McMann looked leggy, certainly not sharp, and there were many other below-par performances.

Character

The character of this squad has been questioned at times already this season.

It looked like they’d answered those after recovering from the defeat to Raith Rovers.

Now, they have to come up with a big answer and come up with it quickly.

Luckily for United, Raith Rovers haven’t been able to take advantage of their slip.

The two teams are locked on 58 points with seven games to play.

And next weekend they play each other.

The next two weeks are the biggest of the season for United by a distance.

Two home games, one against struggling Inverness and the second against their title rivals.

They don’t come much bigger.

Fan doubts

The opportunity is there to go six points clear with five games left – that would be massive, especially with the goal difference advantage.

Can they do it?

There are doubts now.

Fans need to be convinced by the players and most certainly by Goodwin.

The pressure is on – two home games are only an advantage if the crowd is behind you.

That’s why the opening 10 minutes against Inverness will be crucial.

The start must show that Goodwin has the ability to get a reaction out of this team.

Do that and you give yourself a great chance.

Don’t and the pressure only builds.

It’s time for United and Goodwin to show they can handle that pressure.