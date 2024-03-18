Kirriemuir residents asked to decide on possible re-naming of street over connection to “butcher” of Jacobite rebellion

The future of a Kirriemuir street rests in the hands of locals after a consultation was launched into the possible re-naming of the close with a controversial connection to the Jacobite rebellion.

Cumberland Close in the town centre takes its name after Augustus, Duke of Cumberland.

He reportedly stayed in Kirrie after being sent north to crush the Jacobite uprising.

But Cumberland has been branded a murderer, rapist and torturer of innocent 18th century Scots.

And 1,000 people signed an online petition launched by local man Scott Macfarlane to have the street re-named.

He said Cumberland was “a disgrace of a man”.

Impassioned council chamber debate

In December, Mr Macfarlane took his call for change to Angus councillors.

And they agreed in principle the re-naming of the street could be considered.

Alternative suggestions include calling it after the famous Visocchi ice-cream family.

But elected members decided to leave the decision in the hands of locals.

It followed a heated debate around the issue which dominated a three-and-a-half hour council meeting.

Critics of Cumberland say his reputation shames Kirrie.

Others believe the name should stay to let history inform future generations.

And the council debate prompted an admission from council leader Beth Whiteside a reference to Adolf Hitler during the discussion was “clumsy”.

The SNP administration figurehead said Cumberland’s crime’s were equal to those of the Nazi leader.

Town consultation

Now, Angus Council has launched the public consultation – for Kirriemuir residents only.

“It is recognised there is a great strength of feeling about this issue in Kirriemuir,” said a spokesperson.

“The council want to consult the town’s residents so they can decide if a change should be made.”

The survey will run for a month until Sunday April 21.

There are a number of ways for Kirrie residents to have their say:

Take part in the Cumberland Close, Kirriemuir survey online at Engage Angus

Email comments to Roads@angus.gov.uk

Complete a paper copy of the survey, available at Kirriemuir Library.

Write to Angus Council’s roads and transportation team at Angus House, Angus House, Silvie Way, Orchardbank Business Park, Forfar, DD8 1AN.

The outcome of the consultation will be reported to a future meeting of the full council.