Kirriemuir residents asked to decide on possible re-naming of street over connection to “butcher” of Jacobite rebellion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Kirriemuir residents asked to decide on possible re-naming of street over connection to “butcher” of Jacobite rebellion

A 1,000-signature petition was submitted to Angus Council asking for Cumberland Close in Kirriemuir to be re-named.

By Graham Brown
Cumberland Close is the site of Kirriemuir's Millennium fountain. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Cumberland Close is the site of Kirriemuir's Millennium fountain. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

The future of a Kirriemuir street rests in the hands of locals after a consultation was launched into the possible re-naming of the close with a controversial connection to the Jacobite rebellion.

Cumberland Close in the town centre takes its name after Augustus, Duke of Cumberland.

He reportedly stayed in Kirrie after being sent north to crush the Jacobite uprising.

But Cumberland has been branded a murderer, rapist and torturer of innocent 18th century Scots.

Augustus, Duke of Cumberland.
The Duke of Cumberland.

And 1,000 people signed an online petition launched by local man Scott Macfarlane to have the street re-named.

He said Cumberland was “a disgrace of a man”.

Impassioned council chamber debate

In December, Mr Macfarlane took his call for change to Angus councillors.

And they agreed in principle the re-naming of the street could be considered.

Alternative suggestions include calling it after the famous Visocchi ice-cream family.

But elected members decided to leave the decision in the hands of locals.

It followed a heated debate around the issue which dominated a three-and-a-half hour council meeting.

Critics of Cumberland say his reputation shames Kirrie.

Kirriemuir walk of fame is in Cumblerland Close
A ‘walk of fame’ honouring famous Kirriemuir sons is also located in Cumberland Close. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Others believe the name should stay to let history inform future generations.

And the council debate prompted an admission from council leader Beth Whiteside a reference to Adolf Hitler during the discussion was “clumsy”.

The SNP administration figurehead said Cumberland’s crime’s were equal to those of the Nazi leader.

Town consultation

Now, Angus Council has launched the public consultation – for Kirriemuir residents only.

“It is recognised there is a great strength of feeling about this issue in Kirriemuir,” said a spokesperson.

“The council want to consult the town’s residents so they can decide if a change should be made.”

The survey will run for a month until Sunday April 21.

There are a number of ways for Kirrie residents to have their say:

  • Take part in the Cumberland Close, Kirriemuir survey online at Engage Angus
  • Email comments to Roads@angus.gov.uk
  • Complete a paper copy of the survey, available at Kirriemuir Library.
  • Write to Angus Council’s roads and transportation team at Angus House, Angus House, Silvie Way, Orchardbank Business Park, Forfar, DD8 1AN.

The outcome of the consultation will be reported to a future meeting of the full council.

More from Angus & The Mearns

How the new scheme will look passing Gayfield Park. Image: Arcadis/Angus Council
Arbroath residents face 77 weeks of roadworks during £14m Place for Everyone project
The Brechin High Street site was cleared in 2022. Image: Google
Brechin flats approved for gap site beside former Flicks nightclub
Deputy First Minister Shona Robison.
Fornethy abuse scandal: Shona Robison to be grilled on compensation calls
Gavin Ross leaves court following a previous appearance.
Mooning menace in court for baring buttocks at Forfar police station
Stagecoach ticket prices will rise later this month.
Stagecoach fare prices set to increase across Tayside and Fife
2
Applause and farewells from crowds lining Arbroath harbour. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Pictures as Arbroath all-weather lifeboat launches for final time in emotional farewell
Split image of the broken entrance and a thief entering the shop.
Footage shows thieves smashing open Arbroath shop door with stolen motorbike
Harry Simpson on the slipway at Mackays boatyard.
Ask a Local: An insider's guide to five great things about Arbroath
Stagecoach ticket prices set to increase.
Opinion split over Angus Stagecoach bus cuts
Police at Glenogil Drive, Arbroath, the day after an alleged double stabbing.
Police guarding two flats after alleged double stabbing in Arbroath

Conversation