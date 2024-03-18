Fife school probe after pork sausage thrown at Muslim pupil fasting during Ramadan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife school probe after pork sausage thrown at Muslim pupil fasting during Ramadan

The incident happened at Madras College in St Andrews.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Madras College building in Bell Brae.
Madras College Image: DC Thomson

A Fife school insists it has carried out a “thorough investigation” after a pork sausage was thrown at a Muslim pupil fasting during Ramadan.

Madras College in St Andrews launched a probe after last Thursday’s incident before taking “appropriate action”.

A parent at the school, who wished to remain anonymous, described it as a “hate crime” and questioned the secondary school’s response.

‘Public interest’

They told The Courier: “I believe it is in the public interest to investigate this incident so the local community can be informed about the school’s response and how it will work to protect minority groups.”

Ken Currie, headteacher at Madras College, says the incident referred to has been fully investigated.

Sausage throwing at Madras
Madras College rector Ken Currie, Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

He said: “We expect a high standard of behaviour in our school and when pupils do not conduct themselves in accordance with these expectations we make sure we take appropriate action.

“This incident was investigated thoroughly and appropriate action has been taken.”

Police Scotland says it has no report of a crime.

‘Behave appropriately’

Fife MSP Willie Rennie told us: “It is incredibly important in these sensitive times for everyone, including pupils, to behave appropriately, especially during an important religious period such as Ramadan.

“I am in regular contact with the school and will follow this up directly with them.

“If the people concerned want to come to me in confidence I am available to discuss these matters with a view to pursuing it further if that is what they wish.”

Fife MSP Willie Rennie. Image: PA.

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan began this year on March 10.

The period of fasting is one of the Five Pillars of Islam and young people are expected to take part when they hit puberty.

For an entire month, Muslim teenagers join their families in abstaining from food and drink from sunrise to sunset to focus on prayer and their relationship with Allah.

