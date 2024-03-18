Fife school probe after pork sausage thrown at Muslim pupil fasting during Ramadan

A Fife school insists it has carried out a “thorough investigation” after a pork sausage was thrown at a Muslim pupil fasting during Ramadan.

Madras College in St Andrews launched a probe after last Thursday’s incident before taking “appropriate action”.

A parent at the school, who wished to remain anonymous, described it as a “hate crime” and questioned the secondary school’s response.

‘Public interest’

They told The Courier: “I believe it is in the public interest to investigate this incident so the local community can be informed about the school’s response and how it will work to protect minority groups.”

Ken Currie, headteacher at Madras College, says the incident referred to has been fully investigated.

He said: “We expect a high standard of behaviour in our school and when pupils do not conduct themselves in accordance with these expectations we make sure we take appropriate action.

“This incident was investigated thoroughly and appropriate action has been taken.”

Police Scotland says it has no report of a crime.

‘Behave appropriately’

Fife MSP Willie Rennie told us: “It is incredibly important in these sensitive times for everyone, including pupils, to behave appropriately, especially during an important religious period such as Ramadan.

“I am in regular contact with the school and will follow this up directly with them.

“If the people concerned want to come to me in confidence I am available to discuss these matters with a view to pursuing it further if that is what they wish.”

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan began this year on March 10.

The period of fasting is one of the Five Pillars of Islam and young people are expected to take part when they hit puberty.

For an entire month, Muslim teenagers join their families in abstaining from food and drink from sunrise to sunset to focus on prayer and their relationship with Allah.