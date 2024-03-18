Singer-songwriter Jake Bugg to play Fat Sam’s in Dundee

English singer-songwriter Jake Bugg will come to Fat Sam’s in Dundee later this year.

The Lightning Bolt singer will perform his biggest hits alongside tracks from his latest album when he takes to the stage on Thursday July 25.

He will perform two sets at the Dundee venue – one acoustic and one electric with his full band.

It comes as the indie-folk artist added two Scottish venues to his Your Town Tour.

Jake Bugg to perform in Dundee

He will also perform two days later at The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen.

A promotional tease for the Dundee and Aberdeen shows reads: “With local venues constantly under threat of closure, and grassroots music scenes dwindling, the Your Town Tour is Jake’s bid to bring a high-profile live show back to some of the country’s towns that have seen drop-offs in big touring artists visiting in recent years.

“He will perform two sets per night, acoustic and electric, rattling through his biggest hits, as well as tracks from his latest album, the Top 3-charting Saturday Night, Sunday Morning.”

Presale tickets go on sale from 10am on Thursday (March 21) and standard tickets on Friday (March 22).

Jake Bugg is no stranger to Dundee, having previously performed at Fat Sam’s, the Caird Hall, the Reading Rooms and Dundee Summer Session in 2022.

It comes as Scottish rock outfit Twin Atlantic announced they will perform at the venue in November.