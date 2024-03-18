Singer-songwriter Jake Bugg to play Fat Sam’s in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Singer-songwriter Jake Bugg to play Fat Sam’s in Dundee

The indie-folk singer will perform his biggest hits, as well as tracks from his latest album.

By Andrew Robson
Jake Bugg will play Fat Sam's in Dundee in 2024
Tickets go on sale this week. Image: Shutterstock

English singer-songwriter Jake Bugg will come to Fat Sam’s in Dundee later this year.

The Lightning Bolt singer will perform his biggest hits alongside tracks from his latest album when he takes to the stage on Thursday July 25.

He will perform two sets at the Dundee venue – one acoustic and one electric with his full band.

It comes as the indie-folk artist added two Scottish venues to his Your Town Tour.

Jake Bugg to perform in Dundee

He will also perform two days later at The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen.

A promotional tease for the Dundee and Aberdeen shows reads: “With local venues constantly under threat of closure, and grassroots music scenes dwindling, the Your Town Tour is Jake’s bid to bring a high-profile live show back to some of the country’s towns that have seen drop-offs in big touring artists visiting in recent years.

“He will perform two sets per night, acoustic and electric, rattling through his biggest hits, as well as tracks from his latest album, the Top 3-charting Saturday Night, Sunday Morning.”

Presale tickets go on sale from 10am on Thursday (March 21) and standard tickets on Friday (March 22).

Jake Bugg is no stranger to Dundee, having previously performed at Fat Sam’s, the Caird Hall, the Reading Rooms and Dundee Summer Session in 2022.

It comes as Scottish rock outfit Twin Atlantic announced they will perform at the venue in November.

More from Dundee

Royal Mail is investigating the incident. Image: Rui Vieira/PA Wire
Postman reported after 'having a pee' in Broughty Ferry man's garden
The former Mazaj restaurant in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
'UK's No1 dessert restaurant' eyes Dundee move
The new handrail at Broughty Ferry beach
Broughty Ferry locals baffled by new beach handrail as council defend design
3
Ten years on from baby decapitated at birth at Ninewells Hospital
Mum whose son died in Ninewells tragedy shares poignant pictures of baby Steven on…
Wet Wet Wet and Heather Small. Image: Deacon Communication/Supplied
Wet Wet Wet and Heather Small to perform in Dundee and Dunfermline
The crash on Greendykes Road. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Three cars left smashed up after Dundee crash
Stagecoach ticket prices will rise later this month.
Stagecoach fare prices set to increase across Tayside and Fife
2
Dundee trans rights protest
War of words as rival groups clash in Dundee over trans rights
13
Chloe McMahon leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee driver drunk on 'buzz bombs' caught on Kingsway on Asda snack run
The Olympia multi-storey car park. Image: DC Thomson.
Full list of Dundee city centre parking options as Bell Street car park closes
3