Dan Phillips set to leave St Johnstone in the summer, Craig Levein confirms

The midfielder will soon be out of contract.

By Eric Nicolson
Craig Levein expects to lose Dan Phillips in the summer.
Craig Levein expects to lose Dan Phillips in the summer. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone boss Craig Levein has resigned himself to losing Dan Phillips in the summer.

The Trinidad and Tobago international will be a free agent at the end of the season and a recent talk between player and manager has confirmed that he’s highly likely to seek a fresh challenge when his McDiarmid Park deal runs out.

As Phillips is still 23, Saints will get some money if and when he moves on.

And, in the meantime, Levein has no concerns about the former Watford midfielder continuing to give everything for the Perth Premiership survival cause.

“I’ve had a chat with Dan,” he said.

“He’s at an age that we’d still get training compensation if he goes in the summer.

“The chances of keeping him here are slim to say the least.

“I get it.

“He came here with the intention of putting himself in the shop window and trying to get himself a step back up the ladder again.

“He’s been really good for us and we’ve been good for him.

“There are a lot of games to play between now and the end of the season, though.

“I can’t fault Dan on anything to do with his attitude at all.

“He’s a special boy. He’s a great lad.

“Dan’s been first class and is one of our leaders.

“I’d love to keep him here but the facts of life are against us I’m afraid.”

Phillips was signed by Callum Davidson in 2022 after impressing in a trial.

He came through academies at Chelsea and Watford before spending a season on loan with Gillingham.

Saints made a contract extension offer last year, when Steven MacLean was still manager, and have tested the water since then.

However, it appears clear that Phillips’ heart is set on progressing his career elsewhere, likely back in England or abroad.

