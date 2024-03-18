Dundee dealt major Owen Beck injury blow as loan star heads back to Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee dealt major Owen Beck injury blow as loan star heads back to Liverpool

The left-back is set to miss crucial matches due to a groin issue.

By George Cran
Dundee loan star Owen Beck. Image: SNS
Dundee loan star Owen Beck. Image: SNS

Dundee have been dealt a major blow with the news Owen Beck has been ruled out for a significant period of time.

The Wales U/21 international has been a revelation on loan from Liverpool this season and has played a huge role in the club’s top-six challenge.

However, he sat out last Wednesday’s home win over Aberdeen after feeling issues with both groin muscles.

Initially manager Tony Docherty hoped he could be available to face Rangers on Sunday before that match was postponed.

Owen Beck limped off in the second half against Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee FC's Owen Beck limped off with a groin injury earlier in the campaign. Image: SNS

However, the injury is more severe than first thought and parent club Liverpool have brought Beck back down south for treatment.

“Owen is looking at a minimum of four to six weeks on the sidelines,” Dundee boss Docherty said.

“We have been monitoring and managing the situation with his groin and he’ll now go for a scan on it.

Tony Docherty and Owen Beck. Image: SNS.

“With Liverpool being his parent club they have a big input into that and, of course, he’ll get the best of treatment.

“He will go down there for that, certainly for this period because he’s their player and they want to look at it themselves.”

How many matches will he miss?

At this stage of the season, Beck is likely to miss a big chunk of the remaining campaign.

However, luckily for the Welshman there are a couple of breaks coming up that could allow him to recover in time for the final post-split matches.

Owen Beck
Owen Beck has been a key part of Tony Docherty’s Dundee team. Image: Shutterstock

Four weeks would take us to the week beginning April 15. Six weeks to April 29.

An international break comes this weekend with four subsequent matches to come before the Premiership splits following the clash with Aberdeen on April 13.

So, best-case scenario would see Beck return for all five post-split matches.

Those five games don’t start until the weekend of April 27/28. That’s due to the Scottish Cup semi-finals taking place on April 20 and 21.

So, while it’s a blow, it is unlikely to be the last time Beck is seen in a Dundee shirt.

The final Premiership matches of the regular season take place on May 19.

