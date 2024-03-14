Owen Beck’s Dundee absence explained after Liverpool loan star misses victory over Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Owen Beck’s Dundee absence explained after Liverpool loan star misses victory over Aberdeen

The Dark Blues ran out 1-0 winners to boost their top-six credentials.

By George Cran
Dundee loanee Owen Beck. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee loanee Owen Beck. Image: Shutterstock

Tony Docherty admits Dundee need to manage Owen Beck’s workload between now and the Premiership split.

The Dark Blues have four matches remaining before that happens and are in action this Sunday at home to leaders Rangers.

They go into that contest sitting in the top six following an impressive 1-0 victory over Aberdeen on Wednesday.

Beck, however, missed that victory with a groin issue. It’s not the first match he has missed this season with the injury.

Though it’s not a big concern for the Dark Blues long-term, Docherty says it’s a situation that needs to be managed.

Tony Docherty is delighted with Owen Beck's contribution since joining Dundee on loan from Liverpool. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty is delighted with Owen Beck’s contribution since joining Dundee on loan from Liverpool. Image: SNS

“He’s OK. Owen has played a hell of a lot of football and he hasn’t played that amount of football at that intensity before,” the Dundee boss explained.

“So he’s just got an issue with his groins.

“But we’re not overly concerned with it. We just need to rest him and manage him a little bit between now and the split.

“Hopefully he might be OK for Sunday. He trained on Tuesday and was feeling it so we didn’t want to take any chances because he’s such a talented boy.

“We need to manage him properly.”

‘Bravery’

Beck’s replacement, Owen Dodgson, “did well” according to the Dens boss.

And Docherty is pleased to see his squad cope without a number of key first-team players as they defeated the Dons at Dens to pick up a crucial Premiership win.

“There were so many brave performances,” he added.

“The pitch wasn’t great, it’s difficult to control the ball on that surface, but the bravery shown by the team was fantastic.

“That was rewarded.

“There is confidence playing at home and the fans play a big part in that.

“The players are comfortable playing here because they know they appreciate good play so they can try to do that.

“Loads of aspects pleased me but particularly the bravery in individual play.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee celebrate as they see off Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
5 Dundee talking points from dominant Aberdeen victory as fortunes change for east coast…
Tony Docherty
VIDEO: Dundee boss Tony Docherty reacts to 'outstanding' victory over Aberdeen as he picks…
Luke McCowan celebrates after putting Dundee in front. Image: SNS
Dundee 1-0 Aberdeen: Player ratings and star man as Luke McCowan penalty sends Dee…
Antonio Portales in action for Dundee. Image: SNS
Antonio Portales opens up on double dream with Dundee and Mexico
Tony Docherty is missing a number of stars ahead of Dundee's clash with Aberdeen. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group)
Dundee suffer new injury blow as Tony Docherty urges troops to seize top six…
Mark Fotheringham addresses his Hertha players during a crunch Bundesliga clash
Mark Fotheringham to Aberdeen FC? Who is Dundee-born coach with Bundesliga pedigree and German…
Luke McCowan is Dundee's top scorer this season Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Extending Luke McCowan contract would be real statement of Dundee intent
New images of Dundee FC's proposed stadium at Camperdown. Image: Dundee FC
Key city group claims Dundee FC stadium plan could cause crashes on the Kingsway
17
(L to R) Luke McCowan, Zach Robinson, Owen Beck and Lyall Cameron model Dundee's new third kit. Image: Dundee FC
'Absolutely stunning': Dundee fans react as club reveal Black Watch-inspired third kit
3
(L to R) Hibs' Martin Boyle, Dundee's Luke McCowan and Motherwell's Theo Bair will all hope to help their teams secure a spot in the top six. Images: SNS
Dundee's top six chase: The Dark Blues' plus 2 major rivals' chances rated

Conversation