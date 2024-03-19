Fife dentist resigns in further blow to patients hit by practice closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife dentist resigns in further blow to patients hit by practice closure

Dental company Clyde Munro has told patients they will need to find another surgery.

By Claire Warrender
Banbeath dental practice, Leven
A dentist has resigned from Banbeath Dental Practice in Leven. Image: Google.

Fife dental patients have been dealt another blow as a UK recruitment crisis continues.

Nanodent in Glenrothes, which announced its “extended closure” in February, has now lost a dentist from its Leven branch.

It is difficult to recruit dentists.

And the company has written to patients who were expecting to transfer to Leven from Glenrothes to say the move is cancelled.

Glasgow-based Clyde Munro, which runs both practices, said the decision was taken with “sincere regret”.

It follows “great efforts” to recruit a replacement dentist, including an international search.

And it comes just weeks after revelations Fifers are resorting to DIY dentistry and even travelling abroad for treatment as they fail to find a dentist locally.

Company unable to recruit dentists

Clyde Munro has almost 80 practices across the country, including three in Fife.

However, last month it said it was closing its Glenrothes premises after finding it impossible to recruit staff.

Nanodent dental practice in Glenrothes is closing amid a Fife recruitment crisis
Nanodent dental practice in Glenrothes is closing

Some adult patients had the option to travel to Banbeath Dental Practice, eight miles away in Leven.

But in a fresh email to patients, the company said: “The dentist with whom you are registered has resigned his contract with the health board.

“Despite great efforts, including recruiting internationally, we have been unable to recruit a successor for him at Nanodent or at Banbeath.”

And they added: “To make it absolutely clear, your registration at Nanodent will cease on April 5.

“And contrary to what was stated previously, your registration will not be transferred to Banbeath and you will have to find another dentist in an alternative dental practice.”

Finding alternative Fife dentist ‘will be extremely difficult’

Several dental practices across Fife are suffering similar recruitment problems.

And many have now stopped NHS work amid rising costs.

Few, if any, practices in the region are taking on NHS patients at the moment.

NHS dentistry is "in crisis.
NHS dentistry is “in crisis.

And Clyde Munro acknowledged in its email: “We do understand that finding an alternative dentist in Fife will be extremely difficult.

“We have done everything we can to support and sustain the Nanodent Dental Practice.

“But all our attempts to recruit dentists has made it impossible to keep the practice open at present.

“If the recruitment problem is resolved, we will reopen the practice and advertise the reopening widely.”

NHS dentistry ‘in crisis’

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie says NHS dentistry is in crisis.

He led a debate in the Scottish Parliament last month after hundreds of people revealed problems accessing treatment,

Tayport man Stephen Kelley said he had resorted to DIY dentistry using tools bought on Amazon.

And others said they now saw dentists in Goa or Turkey.

A shake-up of NHS dentistry in Scotland was carried out in November.

Among the changes was a new fee structure making NHS treatment more attractive to practitioners.

And a Scottish Government spokesperson said: We are seeking to protect provision of treatment for NHS patients and attract more dentists, while ensuring costs remain significantly below the prices charged by private providers.”

More from Fife

The Pittenweem Inn planning application
Bid to transform empty Pittenweem Inn includes shepherd huts and fire pits
Madras College building in Bell Brae.
Fife school probe after pork sausage thrown at Muslim pupil fasting during Ramadan
3
Police on West High Street in Buckhaven. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Four arrested in Buckhaven drugs bust after forensics and police swoop on property
Wet Wet Wet and Heather Small. Image: Deacon Communication/Supplied
Wet Wet Wet and Heather Small to perform in Dundee and Dunfermline
Mark Lacy.
Repeat Fife sex offender avoids prison despite 'high risk of harm' to community
Sean Campbell leaves Dunfermline Sheriff Court. He will return later for sentencing.
Fife brute batters victim with shovel in Halloween house party horror
Stagecoach ticket prices will rise later this month.
Stagecoach fare prices set to increase across Tayside and Fife
2
Edward Aguirre at home in Kirkcaldy with his ambergris finds.
Kirkcaldy veteran could net five-figure sum after finding rare 'floating gold' whale vomit on…
Police discovered a cannabis farm following raid on property on orchard Terrace in Kinghorn.
Man, 52, charged after cannabis farm discovered at Kinghorn property
Carnegie Drive in Dunfermline.
Man taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Dunfermline

Conversation