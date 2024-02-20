Desperate Fifers resort to DIY dentistry and treatment abroad amid NHS ‘crisis’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Fife

Desperate Fifers resort to DIY dentistry and treatment abroad amid NHS ‘crisis’

Hundreds of people have shared their experiences after struggling to access an NHS dentist.

By Claire Warrender
Appointments with an NHS dentist are "harder to get than a lottery win".


DIY dentistry and treatment abroad are among drastic measures taken by Fifers amid an NHS dental crisis.

The shocking revelations follow an appeal for information by North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie, who called on locals to share their experiences.

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie.
Image: Fraser Bremner.

Hundreds of people replied, many of whom have been unable to register with an NHS dentist.

Scores of others say they have gone years without being seen.

Among them is Stephen Kelley, who says he cannot access an NHS dentist in Tayport.

He said: “I have been on a waiting list for four years now.

“I have had to resort to DIY dentistry with dental tools purchased from Amazon to removal calculus.”

Fife couple travel to India for dental treatment amid crisis

No NHS practice in Fife is registering new patients just now.

And several people revealed they now travel outside of Scotland for dental appointments as a result.

Alfie and Maggie Cook have not had an NHS dentist since their Tayport surgery closed 11 months ago.

The Tayport surgery closed last year amid an NHS dental crisis
Image: Google.

And they said: “We go to Goa in winter and use Indian dentists.

“The irony of this is the dentist we use trained and qualified at Dundee Dental Hospital.”

Another couple from Dunfermline, who asked to remain anonymous, have been in limbo since their NHS dentist went private and started charging £29 a month.

They now plan to go to Turkey for check-ups and treatment.

‘Appointments harder to get than a lottery win’

Other people are travelling across Scotland.

Among them is Newburgh pensioner Clare Doig, who makes round trips to Edinburgh for appointments.

Meanwhile, one man has been unable to see a dentist since moving to Fife several years ago.

Euan Grant rang round every surgery in Tayside and Fife with no luck.

And he added: “I’ve actually had receptionists laugh down the phone, saying I am one of many phone calls asking to register.”

Many others are reporting similar problems, with Marian Thomas stating: “Appointments with the dentist are harder to get than a lottery win!”

Mum skipped meals to pay for dental treatment

While many people say they are satisfied, others signed up to private contracts reluctantly.

And some have since had to stump up hundreds, and even thousands, of pounds for treatment.

They include a young Newburgh mum, who said: “In one month I spent almost £400 on x-rays, two fillings and cleaning.

“This left me short for food, which meant I skipped meals so my son could eat.”

Fife MSP: ‘NHS dentistry is in a crisis’

Mr Rennie plans to raise the issue during a debate in the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday.

The Liberal Democrat MSP said: “I was inundated with hundreds of responses when I asked about people’s experiences accessing NHS dentistry.

“The responses put beyond a shadow of a doubt that NHS dentistry is in a crisis.

“The SNP government needs to finally admit that there is a problem. Only then can they engage in the serious debate about how to fix it.”

A shake-up of NHS dentistry in Scotland was carried out in November.

Among the changes was a new fee structure aimed at making NHS treatment more attractive to practitioners.

And a Scottish Government spokesperson said: We are seeking to protect provision of treatment for NHS patients and attract more dentists, while ensuring costs remain significantly below the prices charged by private providers.”


