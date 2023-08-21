Fife dental boss warns looming shake-up could cost lives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife dental boss warns looming shake-up could cost lives

Robert Lockhart, of Saltire Dental Practice in Glenrothes, says the Scottish Government reforms will not avert a crisis as dentists continue to leave the NHS.

By Claire Warrender
Robert Lockhart says the NHS has failed.
Robert Lockhart says the NHS has failed. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Scottish patients are to receive fewer dental check-ups in the biggest shake-up of NHS dental services in years.

The manager of a Fife dental surgery has revealed most adults and children will be entitled to an examination just once a year – or even every two years – as part of the Scottish Government’s bid to reform the service.

Only those deemed to be at higher risk will continue to be reviewed every six months.

Robert Lockhart runs Saltire Dental Practice in Glenrothes
Robert Lockhart runs Saltire Dental Practice in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Robert Lockhart, of Saltire Dental Practice in Glenrothes, fears the change could have dire consequences for some patients.

And he predicts it will not stop stressed dentists from leaving the NHS, meaning patients will still struggle to access treatment.

He said: “A patient came in just this week to thank the dentist for saving his life because he picked up a cancer he didn’t have six months ago.

“It was detected at a routine examination and it saved his life.

“If he was receiving annual appointments, it could have been too late.”

Dentists are leaving the NHS

The reform also means NHS patients will be entitled to a smaller range of treatments after November, and prices for those who pay will increase by 6%.

It is aimed at halting the stream of dentists leaving the NHS as they struggle to provide treatment at a loss.

The Scottish Government says there will be a greater focus on preventative care while cutting bureaucracy for dentists.

Robert, 47, added: “The information has been held back but people need to know what’s happening.”

Saltire Dental Practice has told its 6,500 patients it will no longer be undertaking NHS work from November.

Ian and Lilian Sloan are among 6,500 patients at Saltire Dental Practice losing their NHS dentist.
Ian and Lilian Sloan are among 6,500 Fufe patients at Saltire Dental Practice losing their NHS dentist. Image: David Wardle.

One of its two NHS dentists has left and Robert is unable to recruit another.

No other dentist in Fife is accepting new NHS patients, leaving people with little choice but to sign up to a private plan costing £20 per month.

Long-term patient Ian Sloan said earlier this month he felt as if he’d been “shafted”.

But Robert, who runs the practice with wife Kerry, said they had no choice.

‘NHS has failed but it’s not the workers’ fault’

He said: “We’ve been muddling through the last three years at a massive loss, just trying to look after patients.

“The NHS has failed but it’s not the workers’ fault.

“We have dentists who see 40 or 50 patients a day then they’re working until 9 or 10pm writing up notes.

“At the end of the day, they’re taking home the equivalent of the minimum wage.

“The money they receive from the NHS for the work they do isn’t enough to cover their costs.

“Even once the prices go up, it still won’t be enough because labs are now charging 30% more to make things like crowns and dentures.”

Huge backlog of patients

Robert revealed the practice is still trying to catch up on a backlog of appointments that built up during the Covid lockdown.

And he said it was impossible for one NHS dentist to meet the demand.

“I can’t see a dentist either and I work here,” he said.

dental students support
NHS dentist check ups will become less frequent, including in Fife.

“There are no NHS dentists. You can’t get one because no-one will do it.

“Some practices are offering a £20,000 golden handshake and still no-one will do it.

“So yes, reform is needed. But cutting appointments will lead to a problem that’s 100 times worse than we saw after Covid.

“No-one knows what the full consequences will be.”

Scottish Government: Appointments decided by clinical need

In a letter to dentists on July 27, Scotland’s public health minister Jenny Minto said: “This is the biggest change to NHS dental services in many years.”

Responding to Mr Lockhart’s points, she added: “Clinical need will decide if patients require extensive examinations every one to two years, with the option for review examinations in between times as often as the dentist thinks necessary.

“These appointments will continue to be free for everyone in Scotland – the only country in the UK to offer this.

“Payment reform gives NHS dentists a new suite of fees incentivising a full range of NHS care and treatment.”

The minister said some new options would be covered, including preventative fissure sealants for adults.

This is to ensure treatment is available to maintain good oral health.

And she said: “We understand that in certain areas NHS dental access is challenging.

“We are continuing to work closely with NHS boards to ensure they have the necessary support to offer continuity of NHS care to patients, with grant support being offered in some NHS Fife areas.”

More from Fife

Stephen Lyon.
Fife man 'groaned' as he squeezed woman's bottom in sexual assault at bus depot
Chloe Benner, Orlaith McDonald and Malebo Brown at the dance studio
Dundee schoolgirls selected to dance in front of 65,000 American football fans in Miami
Devil's coach horse beetle
Man spots unusual scorpion-like beetle in St Andrews
Hundreds of starfish washed up on Fife coast
Mystery as hundreds of starfish wash up on Fife coastline
Rockore Festival which took place at Lochore Meadows Country Park, Lochore in Fife on Saturday 19th August, 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Best pictures as music fans flock to sell-out Rockore Festival in Fife
Fife teenager missing
Missing Fife teenager found more than 100 miles away after mum's desperate plea begging…
Photo shows Rod and Helen Towers on their vintage Matchless G11 motorbike at a vintage motorcycle club rally. booth wear high-vis clothing and helmets. The bike has a burgundy tank.
Bikers injured in horrific crash were on Fife back roads due to 'unsafe motorway'
Carmichael Lodge, Elie.
Look inside multi-award winning Elie five-bedroom house - on the market for £1.3m
Motorbike and car crash in Fife
Man taken to hospital after car and motorbike crash in Ballingry, Fife
M90, Ferrytoll Road.
Person in hospital after two-vehicle crash on M90 near Inverkeithing

Conversation