Home News Perth & Kinross

Best pictures as Perth hosts celebration of Ukrainian independence

St Johnstone’s Max Kucheriavyi and Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko took part in the celebrations.

By Isla Glen
Two little girls running through park carrying Ukrainian flags.
Perth celebrated its friendship with Ukraine ahead of the country's independence day. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

A celebration of Ukrainian Independence was held in Perth yesterday, with well-known faces from Scotland and Ukraine in attendance.

The day started with a parade from the 51st Highland Division Memorial to the North Inch.

It was followed by performers such as Oberih, the Ukrainian Children’s Choir, Dundee Ukrainian Choir and Mission of Innocents Singers.

St Johnstone’s Max Kucheriavyi and Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko both attended the Perth celebrations.

Local acts included Perth Brass Band and Julie Young Dancers.

Foods on offer included piroshki, vareniki and borscht.

Ukrainian Independence Day takes place on August 24 and marks the day the country became independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Strathallan councillor Steven Carr, who chairs the Dnipro Kids charity, said: “We’ve had an extraordinary turnout.

“Ukrainians have travelled from all over and everyone has said how good the event went.”

Piper leading parade of people carrying Ukrainian flags
The Ukraine flag was flown with pride in Perth this weekend. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Max Kucheriavyi of St Johnstone with youngsters at the event in Perth.
Max Kucheriavyi of St Johnstone with young fans in Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
People in the procession.
Faces in the Perth parade. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
small boy having blue and yellow butterfly painted on his face.
The Perth face painters used the blue and yellow of the Ukraine flag. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perth and Kinross Provost Xander McDade on stage in kilt.
Perth and Kinross Provost Xander McDade welcomed everyone to the event. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Women in Ukrainian dress with their hands over their hearts.
Moved by the music. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Two young women with Ukraine flag.
Faces of hope among the crowd. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Children of the Dundee Ukranian Choir on stage.
The Dundee Ukranian Choir entertained the crowd. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Dundee Ukranian Choir on stage.
More faces from the Dundee Ukranian Choir. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Ukraine's ambassador to Britain Vadym Prystaiko on stage in Perth.
Ukraine’s ambassador to Britain Vadym Prystaiko addresses the Perth crowd following the parade. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
five small children with Ukrainian flags and national dress.
Children fly the flag of Ukraine at the event in Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Three women in the band Oberish in Ukraine national dress bow with hands on hearts.
Oberih show their gratitude to the crowd. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Conversation