Best pictures as Perth hosts celebration of Ukrainian independence

A celebration of Ukrainian Independence was held in Perth yesterday, with well-known faces from Scotland and Ukraine in attendance.

The day started with a parade from the 51st Highland Division Memorial to the North Inch.

It was followed by performers such as Oberih, the Ukrainian Children’s Choir, Dundee Ukrainian Choir and Mission of Innocents Singers.

St Johnstone’s Max Kucheriavyi and Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko both attended the Perth celebrations.

Local acts included Perth Brass Band and Julie Young Dancers.

Foods on offer included piroshki, vareniki and borscht.

Ukrainian Independence Day takes place on August 24 and marks the day the country became independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Strathallan councillor Steven Carr, who chairs the Dnipro Kids charity, said: “We’ve had an extraordinary turnout.

“Ukrainians have travelled from all over and everyone has said how good the event went.”