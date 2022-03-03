St Johnstone teen Max Kucheriavyi raises vital cash as he awaits news from family in Ukraine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Teenage St Johnstone player Max Kucheriavyi has teamed up with a community club in his bid to raise cash to support people in his Ukrainian homeland.

Letham FC have stepped in to support the starlet’s fundraising efforts as he anxiously awaits news from his family in the embattled capital city Kyiv.

The club, which has junior, amateur and age group teams, formed a link with the player as he has been living close to its Seven Acres pitch and training ground.

Max Kucheriavyi was at McDiarmid Park on Wednesday night, draped in a Ukrainian flag as his team took on Rangers.

The 19-year-old contacted Letham FC club secretary Jon Kidd to see if they would support his efforts to raise money for his home country.

St Johnstone player awaits news from Ukraine

In an open letter to club members, Jon said: “As some of you may know Max is a 19-year-old Ukrainian national and a St Johnstone player who is originally from Kyiv.

“As such he has family and friends at home who are caught up in the horrible situation there.

“Since moving to Perth on his own in early 2021, to join St Johnstone, Max has spent a fair bit of time at Seven Acres [Letham FC grounds] and has become fairly well known to us.

“When he is not training, he will often walk in from his host family’s house just to kick a ball around for a bit at the Acres.

This young lad is here alone – not knowing what horrors his friends and family are facing back home Jon Kidd

“Max got in touch with me to ask if I could help to get the word out about some fundraising he is doing for charities back home in Ukraine.

“Max has decided to try and fundraise for the charities back home to allow him to focus on helping in any way he can.

“He reached out to ask if anyone would be willing to share or donate to the GoFundMe he has set up.

“I agreed to send a message round and see if we can drum up support for his campaign.

“This young lad is here alone – not knowing what horrors his friends and family are facing back home – and he’s doing his best to keep it together and I think that’s very admirable.

“All funds he raises will go to charities in Ukraine to help the victims of this war,” Jon said.

Max was spotted by former Scotland manager Craig Levein when he played at a soccer camp prior to the 2018 Champions League Final in Kyiv.

He spent a period training with Hearts but when Levein left the club, he moved to St Johnstone and was signed on a three-year deal by manager Callum Davidson.

The youngster earned rave reviews during a loan spell with Brechin over the first half of this season and has now joined Kelty Hearts on loan until the end of the season.

You can donate to Max’s fundraiser online here.