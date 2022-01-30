Max Kucheriavyi has been St Johnstone’s BEST player behind closed-doors and was recalled to stay, says Callum Davidson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone star of the future Max Kucheriavyi has been recalled to help the Perth club in the here and now.

The young Ukrainian midfielder made a name for himself with Brechin City in the first half of the campaign and was recalled by Callum Davidson at the end of last week.

The smart money would have been put on him subsequently being loaned to a Championship side to bridge the gap between Highland League and Premiership football.

But Davidson couldn’t ignore the fact the 19-year-old has been Saints’ best player in training ground matches.

And, as things stand, he won’t be letting him go anywhere.

🆕📝 | Max Kucheriavyi has been recalled from his loan spell at @BrechinCityFC — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) January 27, 2022

“He has played really well for Brechin and he has been one of my best players in training,” said Davidson.

“I have brought him back for the challenge.

“It is important to have the right depth in my squad going forward for the next three months.

“For me, I am probably being a bit more selfish with players. I am making sure that the team comes first.

“I think Max could handle the pressure of playing in the first team.

“His performance levels have been good but it is about making sure we are covered as a team.

“Depending on who we get in and injuries will determine what will happen in the month of February with him.”

🎯 On the back of numerous assists already this season, Ukranian playmaker Max Kucheriavyi opened his account for the Club in style with a pinpoint stoppage time free kick against @RothesFC. View the full highlights on the Hedge TV Vimeo channel ➡️ https://t.co/fQENPyS6Yg pic.twitter.com/YVJAsI1sdd — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) August 17, 2021

Davidson added: “We have played a lot of games behind closed doors for keeping players fit and young Max has probably been the best player.

“His attitude is unbelievable. I don’t know if it is down to where he is from.

“He just wants to succeed and get better. It is a great attitude to have.

“I would rather that in my dressing room than the other.”

Ankle injury

Kucheriavyi won’t be in a Saints squad in the near future, though.

“He unfortunately has a bad injury at the minute,” Davidson reported. “He rolled his ankle in training.

“We need to wait and see. The swelling was bad the other day. We will let it settle down and see how it is.

“I think it is probably ligaments, which isn’t great.”