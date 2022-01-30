Max Kucheriavyi has been St Johnstone’s BEST player behind closed-doors and was recalled to stay, says Callum Davidson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Max Kucheriavyi has been St Johnstone’s BEST player behind closed-doors and was recalled to stay, says Callum Davidson

By Eric Nicolson
January 30 2022, 10.25pm
Max Kucheriavyi shone with Brechin City.
Max Kucheriavyi shone with Brechin City.

St Johnstone star of the future Max Kucheriavyi has been recalled to help the Perth club in the here and now.

The young Ukrainian midfielder made a name for himself with Brechin City in the first half of the campaign and was recalled by Callum Davidson at the end of last week.

The smart money would have been put on him subsequently being loaned to a Championship side to bridge the gap between Highland League and Premiership football.

But Davidson couldn’t ignore the fact the 19-year-old has been Saints’ best player in training ground matches.

And, as things stand, he won’t be letting him go anywhere.

“He has played really well for Brechin and he has been one of my best players in training,” said Davidson.

“I have brought him back for the challenge.

“It is important to have the right depth in my squad going forward for the next three months.

“For me, I am probably being a bit more selfish with players. I am making sure that the team comes first.

“I think Max could handle the pressure of playing in the first team.

“His performance levels have been good but it is about making sure we are covered as a team.

“Depending on who we get in and injuries will determine what will happen in the month of February with him.”

Davidson added: “We have played a lot of games behind closed doors for keeping players fit and young Max has probably been the best player.

“His attitude is unbelievable. I don’t know if it is down to where he is from.

“He just wants to succeed and get better. It is a great attitude to have.

“I would rather that in my dressing room than the other.”

Ankle injury

Kucheriavyi won’t be in a Saints squad in the near future, though.

“He unfortunately has a bad injury at the minute,” Davidson reported. “He rolled his ankle in training.

“We need to wait and see. The swelling was bad the other day. We will let it settle down and see how it is.

“I think it is probably ligaments, which isn’t great.”

Max Kucheriavyi: Ukraine kid’s journey from Kiev to Brechin City via Hearts, St Johnstone and the 2018 Champions League Final

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]