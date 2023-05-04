Perth Beer Festival weekend: Full rundown of three days of events on North Inch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth Beer Festival weekend: Full rundown of three days of events on North Inch

It's a party weekend in Perth - and here is all you need to know.

Perth Beer Festival organiser Alan Brown, license holder Natalie McKinnon and Jeremy Wares of Perthshire Rugby.
Perth Beer Festival organiser Alan Brown, license holder Natalie McKinnon and Jeremy Wares of Perthshire Rugby. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Stephen Eighteen
By Stephen Eighteen

Anticipation is building ahead of the return of Perth Beer Festival this weekend.

The free event, sponsored by Tan International, also includes a gin bar. It runs from noon to 6pm on Saturday, May 6 on Perth’s North Inch.

A marquee has been installed and final preparations are underway for an occasion now in its 10th year.

A marquee has been installed on North Inch, Perth.
A marquee has been installed on North Inch. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Family friendly activities include a live music stage in the large, covered marquee alongside a stellar line-up of craft ales and gins to sample. There will also be a Rugby 7s fundraiser.

Saturday’s festivities are part of a grand weekend of fun in the Fair City which kicks off on Friday with a comedy night and concludes on Sunday with a rugby festival.

Here is all you need to know.

Friday, May 5

Perth Comedy Night

The bar opens at 6pm when food will be on sale.

The show starts at 8pm. It will be headlined by Jim Smith and radio and TV presenter, Des Clarke. Tickets are selling fast at £25 each.

Saturday, May 6

Perthshire Rugby 7s

The Rugby 7s tournament is a fundraiser organised by Perthshire Rugby to support its community activities.

It will feature men and women teams from across Scotland. It kicks off from 10.30am.

Perth Beer Festival and craft gin bar

From noon, kegs will be pouring at Perth Beer Festival and craft gin bar.

Available for sampling will be 23 ales, including Inveralmond, Innis & Gunn, Arran, Ayr, Bellfield, Coach House, Cairngorm, Fuzzy Duck, Loch Lomond, Orkney, Phoenix, Roosters & Wily Fox.

Five small batch craft gins will be available in the craft gin bar, featuring Perth Original and Perth Pink Gin. Passionfruit Martinis and Pina Coladas will also be served.

Around 4,500 revellers were in attendance at the 2019 festival.

Allan Brown, an event organiser, said: “We’ll have a live music stage featuring great bands throughout the afternoon in our huge marquee.

“Families can relax and enjoy the range of family-friendly activities in our Perth Beer Festival-licensed beer garden including climbing wall and rugby nippers taster sessions.

“A delicious selection of locally sourced BBQ food will be on sale throughout the day”.

Details of the full range of beers & craft gins can be found with details of all local sponsors on the festival website.

Big Bash finale party

Tickets are also selling fast for the sell-out evening Big Bash finale from 7pm.

“The Big Bash is a great party night,” said Natalie Mackinnon, an event organiser.

“Our band, circus the folks that come along generate a brilliant atmosphere and the dance floor is always packed.”

Tickets are priced at £20 each and are on sale on the website. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the token desk during the day.

Sunday, May 7

Perthshire Festival of Mini Rugby

Almost 1,000 children from across Scotland are expected to compete on the North Inch on for the Perthshire Festival of Mini Rugby.

Scottish Rugby will be attending, allowing visitors to have photographs with the three trophies won by the Scotland team this season.

Perthshire Rugby will also be hosting a BBQ and funfair.

*There will be no bars at this event.

