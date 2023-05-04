Perth Beer Festival weekend: Full rundown of three days of events on North Inch

Anticipation is building ahead of the return of Perth Beer Festival this weekend.

The free event, sponsored by Tan International, also includes a gin bar. It runs from noon to 6pm on Saturday, May 6 on Perth’s North Inch.

A marquee has been installed and final preparations are underway for an occasion now in its 10th year.

Family friendly activities include a live music stage in the large, covered marquee alongside a stellar line-up of craft ales and gins to sample. There will also be a Rugby 7s fundraiser.

Saturday’s festivities are part of a grand weekend of fun in the Fair City which kicks off on Friday with a comedy night and concludes on Sunday with a rugby festival.

Here is all you need to know.

Friday, May 5

Perth Comedy Night

The bar opens at 6pm when food will be on sale.

The show starts at 8pm. It will be headlined by Jim Smith and radio and TV presenter, Des Clarke. Tickets are selling fast at £25 each.

Saturday, May 6

Perthshire Rugby 7s

The Rugby 7s tournament is a fundraiser organised by Perthshire Rugby to support its community activities.

It will feature men and women teams from across Scotland. It kicks off from 10.30am.

Perth Beer Festival and craft gin bar

From noon, kegs will be pouring at Perth Beer Festival and craft gin bar.

Available for sampling will be 23 ales, including Inveralmond, Innis & Gunn, Arran, Ayr, Bellfield, Coach House, Cairngorm, Fuzzy Duck, Loch Lomond, Orkney, Phoenix, Roosters & Wily Fox.

Five small batch craft gins will be available in the craft gin bar, featuring Perth Original and Perth Pink Gin. Passionfruit Martinis and Pina Coladas will also be served.

Allan Brown, an event organiser, said: “We’ll have a live music stage featuring great bands throughout the afternoon in our huge marquee.

“Families can relax and enjoy the range of family-friendly activities in our Perth Beer Festival-licensed beer garden including climbing wall and rugby nippers taster sessions.

“A delicious selection of locally sourced BBQ food will be on sale throughout the day”.

Details of the full range of beers & craft gins can be found with details of all local sponsors on the festival website.

Big Bash finale party

Tickets are also selling fast for the sell-out evening Big Bash finale from 7pm.

“The Big Bash is a great party night,” said Natalie Mackinnon, an event organiser.

“Our band, circus the folks that come along generate a brilliant atmosphere and the dance floor is always packed.”

Tickets are priced at £20 each and are on sale on the website. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the token desk during the day.

Sunday, May 7

Perthshire Festival of Mini Rugby

Almost 1,000 children from across Scotland are expected to compete on the North Inch on for the Perthshire Festival of Mini Rugby.

Scottish Rugby will be attending, allowing visitors to have photographs with the three trophies won by the Scotland team this season.

Perthshire Rugby will also be hosting a BBQ and funfair.

*There will be no bars at this event.