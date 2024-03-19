Brothers behind Dundee lift firm acquire former McGill premises for £1m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Brothers behind Dundee lift firm acquire former McGill premises for £1m

They said the rental potential of the site, formerly owned by Graeme Carling, is up to £420,000 a year.

By Rob McLaren
Caltech Lifts owners Fraser and Andrew Renwick outside Affinity Business Centre in Dundee, which was formerly the home of McGill. Image: Caltech Lifts
Caltech Lifts owners Fraser and Andrew Renwick outside Affinity Business Centre in Dundee, which was formerly the home of McGill. Image: Caltech Lifts

Brothers behind a successful lift company in Dundee have acquired the former McGill premises in a £1 million deal.

Andrew and Fraser Renwick operate Caltech Lifts, which was set up by their father in 1978.

They have grown the company to one of the largest of its kind in Scotland. Caltech maintains 1,500 lifts in the UK, completes installation projects, and also sells stairlifts.

Currently based at the Port of Dundee, the owners have been on the hunt for larger premises as part of an ambitious growth plan.

Deal for former McGill premises

The former McGill headquarters building in Harrison Road now operates as Affinity Business Centre, with several sitting tenants.

The brothers, with two business partners, have set up a new company, Calsum Property Ltd. This has acquired the property from Affinity Business Centre Limited, controlled by former McGill owner Graeme Carling.

Caltech Lifts will make use of one of the warehouses and an office inside the main building.

They also plan to create a showroom to be able to demonstrate stairlift products, which will also help to train engineers.

Managing director Andrew Renwick said: “It is a thriving business centre which will also give Caltech the space it needs to keep growing.

Caltech Lifts director Andrew and Fraser have also fitted lifts at Ancrum Court. Image: ASM Media & PR

“The building is in good condition and the vibe and energy from the tenants there is fantastic.

“Our customers will benefit from being able to come and see our product offerings. The bigger warehouse will allow more parts to be held in stock, enabling quicker repairs.

“It will also provide more efficient back office support to our field engineers as we look to add to our admin and operations team.

“Importantly, the wellbeing of our staff when in the office will improve thanks to the great staff rooms, brand new kitchens, shower facilities, meeting rooms, and the gym. This building has lots of great things which make it a really positive working environment.”

Rental potential of Affinity Business Centre

The acquisition includes the main two-storey 2,000 square metre building, two warehouses, a store, 40-space car park with seven EV charging points and a 0.4 acre service yard with a 5kW wind turbine.

Affinity Business Centre has 29 offices and currently has 15 tenants working in several sectors including homecare, subsea engineering, legal, communications networks and marketing.

The boardroom inside Affinity Business Centre, which was formerly the McGill premises. Image: Caltech Lifts

Fully let, the centre is projected to yield tenant rental income of £372,000 a year.

This will be supplemented by a plan to rent out self-storage containers in the service yard and the warehouse and store Caltech won’t use. The new owners predict that could increase annual rental income to £420,000.

Caltech Lifts’ growth ambitions

Caltech Lifts currently has 30 staff and posted sales of £4.2m in 2022-23. Mr Renwick hopes to grow this to £6m revenue by 2026.

He is also hoping to add a second office in Glasgow as Caltech has a lot of clients in the Central Belt and north of England.

Caltech Lifts will occupy one of the warehouse buildings as well as an office suite. Image: Caltech Lifts

The managing director said: “The business is performing strongly. We have a lot going on with Dundee City Council’s multi-storeys.

“We have been employed by Robertson to do lifts at the Eden Campus and Perth High School.

“Acquiring new premises will help us with our growth trajectory. It’s an exciting time for the business.”

Former owner Mr Carling said: “It was a pleasure to deal with the Caltech team, and we wish them all the best in their new offices”

More from Business

Flat debit cards could cause partially-sighed people problems in their day-to-day transactions (PA)
Businesses must consider disabled customers ‘from the outset’ – MPs
Overhead cables often run into local opposition, but are around a fifth of the cost of underground ones (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Extra £58bn funding for grid needed, report claims
A paper from the Alan Turing Institute found that just 0.7% of venture capital investment in the AI software sector has gone to female-led start-ups (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
More funding needed for women-led AI start-ups, report says
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves will outline Labour’s plans to drive economic growth on Tuesday (Victoria Jones/PA)
Labour seeks to bring new chapter in Britain’s economic history – Rachel Reeves
Shares in the FTSE 100 fell slightly on Monday (Yui Mok/PA)
FTSE records small drop in quiet day for London trading
Former trader Tom Hayes has spent years trying to clear his name (James Manning/PA)
Trader hopes for ‘right decision’ amid wait for rate rigging appeal ruling
Tata Steel UK will begin shutting down operations at its Port Talbot-based coke ovens from Wednesday (Tata Steel UK/PA)
Tata Steel to stop running Port Talbot coke ovens over stability concerns
Aviation leaders believe hydrogen-powered air travel will be ‘a profitable industry’ but the UK Government must boost investment in the technology to avoid losing out to other nations (David Parry/PA)
Government urged to boost investment in development of hydrogen flights
Families expect to spend more than £3,000 on average entertaining children over the school holidays this year, according to American Express (David Davies/PA)
Families ‘to spend £3,000 entertaining children during school holidays in 2024’
Rishi Sunak during a visit to an apprentice training centre in Coventry (Carl Recine/PA)
PM sets out plans to support women entrepreneurs and boost apprenticeships