Bid to transform empty Pittenweem Inn includes shepherd huts and fire pits

The derelict Pittenweem Inn will be transformed into a new hotel and restaurant if a planning application is granted.

London-based Wild Piglet Ltd wants to rejuvenate the B-listed building, which has been empty for more than a decade.

Plans include three shepherd’s huts in the grounds of the Charles Street property, which dates back to the early 19th century.

Locals say they are pleased to see efforts to finally bring the old hotel back into use.

However, some have raised concerns that shepherd’s huts with fire pits could lead to noise and anti-social behaviour in the residential street.

So far, 85 people have objected to the plan but a further 66 people have submitted letters of support.

What do the plans include?

The Pittenweem Inn planning application includes a modernised restaurant alongside six en suite bedrooms within the hotel itself.

Meanwhile, an old outhouse currently used as storage will be converted into a further two bedrooms.

The existing single-storey rear extensions are to be demolished, with a new extension built in its place.

Outside, the single glazed windows will be changed to double glazing and some roof slates will be replaced.

And alterations to the layout inside will complete the transformation.

Glasgow-based Rankin Architects say the three shepherd hits will be screened from the car park by a 1.8 metre stone wall.

Still time to submit comments on Pittenweem Inn application

In their submission to Fife Council, they add: “These are much-needed alterations and improvements to bring the building back into use.”

They say the result will be a “rejuvenated and successful hotel and restaurant”.

The Pittenweem Inn was previously known as The Station and then The Anchor.

In 2020, planning permission was granted to turn it into a residential house.

But the property was sold at auction last year before conversion work began.

People have until March 29 to submit comments, at which time the public consultation will close.

And Fife Council will make a decision on the final application in due course.