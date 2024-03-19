Bid to transform empty Pittenweem Inn includes shepherd huts and fire pits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bid to transform empty Pittenweem Inn includes shepherd huts and fire pits

The former hotel and restaurant dates back to the early 19th century but is now in a state of disrepair.

By Claire Warrender
The Pittenweem Inn planning application
The Pittenweem Inn on Charles Street.

The derelict Pittenweem Inn will be transformed into a new hotel and restaurant if a planning application is granted.

London-based Wild Piglet Ltd wants to rejuvenate the B-listed building, which has been empty for more than a decade.

Plans include three shepherd’s huts in the grounds of the Charles Street property, which dates back to the early 19th century.

How the Pittenweem Inn Shepherd huts would look according to plans
How the shepherd huts would look, according to the Rankin Architects plans.

Locals say they are pleased to see efforts to finally bring the old hotel back into use.

However, some have raised concerns that shepherd’s huts with fire pits could lead to noise and anti-social behaviour in the residential street.

So far, 85 people have objected to the plan but a further 66 people have submitted letters of support.

What do the plans include?

The Pittenweem Inn planning application includes a modernised restaurant alongside six en suite bedrooms within the hotel itself.

Meanwhile, an old outhouse currently used as storage will be converted into a further two bedrooms.

Inside the former Pittenweem Inn.
Inside the former Pittenweem Inn. Image: Auction House Scotland

The existing single-storey rear extensions are to be demolished, with a new extension built in its place.

Outside, the single glazed windows will be changed to double glazing and some roof slates will be replaced.

And alterations to the layout inside will complete the transformation.

Glasgow-based Rankin Architects say the three shepherd hits will be screened from the car park by a 1.8 metre stone wall.

Still time to submit comments on Pittenweem Inn application

In their submission to Fife Council, they add: “These are much-needed alterations and improvements to bring the building back into use.”

They say the result will be a “rejuvenated and successful hotel and restaurant”.

The Pittenweem Inn was previously known as The Station and then The Anchor.

In 2020, planning permission was granted to turn it into a residential house.

But the property was sold at auction last year before conversion work began.

People have until March 29 to submit comments, at which time the public consultation will close.

And Fife Council will make a decision on the final application in due course.

