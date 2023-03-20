Historic Pittenweem Inn building to be sold at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Historic Pittenweem Inn building to be sold at auction

By Rob McLaren
March 20 2023, 2.54pm Updated: March 20 2023, 3.20pm
The former Pittenweem Inn. Image: Auction House Scotland.

The former Pittenweem Inn building, which has been vacant for almost a decade, is to be sold at auction.

The impressive two-storey listed building on Charles Street can trace its roots to the early 19th century.

It has previously traded as the Station Hotel and Anchor Inn. Its use as a restaurant and a pub ceased towards the end of 2013.

Inside the former Pittenweem Inn. Image: Auction House Scotland

Since then the building has not been occupied. It was bought by a new owner in 2019 and planning permission was granted in 2020 to develop the property.

Fife Council approved plans to split the East Neuk building into four annexes with a total of nine bedrooms.

Pittenweem Inn auction

Now the building is being sold by Auction House Scotland with a guide price of £350,000.

It is described as an “exciting commercial to residential development”.

The listing states: “Formerly The Pittenweem Inn, this impressive category B listed building is over two levels.

The kitchens inside Pittenweem Inn. Image: Auction House Scotland.

“The listing also includes a detached outbuilding and sizeable plot to the side, previously used as a patrons’ car park.

“Planning has been approved for conversion of the substantial main building and out-building into four, two bed and one, one bed apartments.

“Alternative conversion options, for example as a single dwelling, may be possible subject to any required planning consents.”

It was also previously granted listed building consent to replace its windows.

The bar area inside the listed building. Image: Auction House Scotland.

In letter to Fife Council at the time, architects Future Design Architecture, said: “Our clients are in a willing position to bring the Pittenweem Inn and the coach house be to its former glory.

“We believe that from the work that we are proposing will allow the building to survive in the future and stop any further decay from within.”

Development potential

The auction description adds there may be further development potential of the site.

It adds: “The former car park to the side of the main building also offers potential as a single building plot subject to additional planning approvals.

“The fantastic added value potential, allied with the competitively positioned guide price, makes this project ideal for a builder/developer to pursue either of the development outcomes, whether for resale, holiday rental, to create a fabulous family home, or a combination of those options.

How the building looked in 2009. Image: Google Maps

“Early viewing is essential to fully appreciate the outstanding value and potential on offer.”

The auction takes place on May 18 at the Radisson Red hotel in Glasgow.

