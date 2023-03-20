Forfar captain Craig Slater firing ambitious Angus side to glory as he grows the women’s game at Motherwell

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Craig Slater is helping grow the women’s game while he tries to shoot League Two Forfar into the play-offs.

The Forfar captain is leader on and off the park as he combines his Station Park playing career with a role as first team coach at Motherwell Women.

The former Dundee United and Scotland under-21 star took on his role at Fir Park in 2021, at the age of 27, as he prepares for life after hanging up his boots.

He still has huge ambitions as a player but is excited by the work he’s doing in the women’s game with the SWPL1 side.

Slater is part of Paul Brownlie’s coaching team alongside assistant and BBC Scotland pundit Leanne Crichton.

Taking the first steps into the world of coaching and at the forefront of our new academy. It’s a busy life for Craig Slater. pic.twitter.com/VqmRJJkF43 — Motherwell Women (@MotherwellWomen) March 24, 2022

“When you live and breath football like I do then coaching seems like a natural transition,” said Slater.

“I’m heading towards 30 and even though I hope I have a long time left on the pitch I have to think about the future.

“I didn’t want to get to the end of my career and wonder ‘what’s next?’

“So the opportunity to coach at Motherwell whilst still playing at Forfar was a fantastic one.

“I’m first team coach for Motherwell Women’s team working under Paul Brownlie. As academy co-ordinator, we’ve build a girls academy up from scratch.

“Women’s football is progressing at a very quick pace. It’s brilliant to play a part in it.

“I love the game and really enjoy coaching. I hope I can make a difference as coaching is definitely something I’m keen on in the future.

“But I still have a lot to offer on the park and I hope I’ve got a lot of years left in me.”

Craig Slater targets play-off run with Forfar

Slater can help Forfar move into a play-off spot with a win at promotion contenders Stirling Albion on Tuesday.

Loons have lost just once in nine games and Saturday’s crucial win over Annan moved them to the brink of fourth place.

“Our ultimate aim would be to get in the play-offs and achieve promotion,” said Slater.

“But if you speak to any of the clubs in and around us they will say the same.

“The league is incredibly competitive. It will take a sustained run of form to get into the play-offs.

“Stirling is a massive test. We drew with them last time but, if we are honest, we didn’t deserve it.

“We need to keep that in our minds and play much better to try and get something.

“I’m delighted with how things have gone so far under Ray McKinnon.

“I worked with him at Queen’s Park when we won the league and I have a very good relationship with him.

“He had a very good squad at Queen’s Park and had us well drilled and organised. It’s the same at Forfar.”