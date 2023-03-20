Forfar captain Craig Slater firing ambitious Angus side to glory as he grows the women’s game at Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Forfar captain Craig Slater firing ambitious Angus side to glory as he grows the women’s game at Motherwell

By Ewan Smith
March 20 2023, 3.24pm Updated: March 20 2023, 3.33pm
Craig Slater is captain of Forfar and first team coach at Motherwell Women. Image: SNS and Motherwell FC
Craig Slater is helping grow the women’s game while he tries to shoot League Two Forfar into the play-offs.

The Forfar captain is leader on and off the park as he combines his Station Park playing career with a role as first team coach at Motherwell Women.

The former Dundee United and Scotland under-21 star took on his role at Fir Park in 2021, at the age of 27, as he prepares for life after hanging up his boots.

He still has huge ambitions as a player but is excited by the work he’s doing in the women’s game with the SWPL1 side.

Slater is part of Paul Brownlie’s coaching team alongside assistant and BBC Scotland pundit Leanne Crichton.

“When you live and breath football like I do then coaching seems like a natural transition,” said Slater.

“I’m heading towards 30 and even though I hope I have a long time left on the pitch I have to think about the future.

“I didn’t want to get to the end of my career and wonder ‘what’s next?’

“So the opportunity to coach at Motherwell whilst still playing at Forfar was a fantastic one.

Craig Slater has been coaching alongside Leanne Crichton at Motherwell. Image: SNS

“I’m first team coach for Motherwell Women’s team working under Paul Brownlie. As academy co-ordinator, we’ve build a girls academy up from scratch.

“Women’s football is progressing at a very quick pace. It’s brilliant to play a part in it.

“I love the game and really enjoy coaching. I hope I can make a difference as coaching is definitely something I’m keen on in the future.

“But I still have a lot to offer on the park and I hope I’ve got a lot of years left in me.”

Craig Slater targets play-off run with Forfar

Craig Slater against Kelty Hearts last term. Image: Paul Reid/DCT

Slater can help Forfar move into a play-off spot with a win at promotion contenders Stirling Albion on Tuesday.

Loons have lost just once in nine games and Saturday’s crucial win over Annan moved them to the brink of fourth place.

“Our ultimate aim would be to get in the play-offs and achieve promotion,” said Slater.

“But if you speak to any of the clubs in and around us they will say the same.

“The league is incredibly competitive. It will take a sustained run of form to get into the play-offs.

“Stirling is a massive test. We drew with them last time but, if we are honest, we didn’t deserve it.

“We need to keep that in our minds and play much better to try and get something.

“I’m delighted with how things have gone so far under Ray McKinnon.

“I worked with him at Queen’s Park when we won the league and I have a very good relationship with him.

“He had a very good squad at Queen’s Park and had us well drilled and organised. It’s the same at Forfar.”

