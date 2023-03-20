KIRSTY STRICKLAND: I’m a drinker – but maybe these sober young things have the right idea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

KIRSTY STRICKLAND: I’m a drinker – but maybe these sober young things have the right idea

By Kirsty Strickland
March 20 2023, 3.46pm Updated: March 20 2023, 3.53pm
group of young people holding soft drinks to the camera in front of a bright blue sky.
Staying sober is the norm for increasing numbers of younger people. Image: Shutterstock.

In case you haven’t noticed, there is a sober revolution sweeping the UK.

Sober raves are now a thing. Bars and restaurants have expanded their choices of alcohol-free drinks to include sophisticated mocktails that look and taste as good as the real ones.

Sober communities are springing up over the place, with people using social media to arrange meet-ups and do fun activities with other sober folk in their areas.

The alcohol-free section of the supermarket is growing too.

Gone are the days when you’d be limited to an uninspiring bottle of Shloer or a dusty pack of Becks Blue.

The writer Kirsty Strickland next to a quote: "Now it seems like every other week somebody I know announces that they’ve ditched the booze."

You can now choose from alcohol-free gin, rum, wine and fizz as well as a huge range of craft beers and alcohol free ciders.

I find the UK’s (gradual) shift away from its obsession with booze absolutely fascinating, particularly the way young people are bucking the generational trend.

Staying sober is the new not smoking

Over the past 15 years, young people have turned their backs on alcohol.

A 2021 NHS survey of 16-24 year olds showed that about 38% of them didn’t drink at all in the last year, up from just 19% a decade earlier.

The survey also showed that when the young ones do consume alcohol, they are drinking much smaller quantities than their parents’ and grandparents’ generations did.

Older woman drinking a cocktail.
Alcohol played a bigger role in previous generations’ lives. Image: Shutterstock.

Good on them, I say.

Boozing is going the same way as smoking. By the time my daughter is of drinking age, hard drinking will surely be a minority pursuit, rather than the nation’s favourite pastime.

Some sections of our media loves to mock Gen Z for their reluctance to get absolutely smashed.

The experiences and behaviours associated with regular drinking and binge drinking are so normalised anybody who refuses to join in is viewed with suspicion.

But Scotland’s reputation for liking a bevvy isn’t something to be proud of.

It costs the NHS a fortune. It puts pressure on our public services. And it contributes to the mental health crisis that is engulfing the country.

I’m not preaching here.

Despite my admiration for the sober young things, I’m a drinker. At the weekend I wasn’t slurping a green juice and doing yoga atop a mountain at sunrise. I was on the couch eating a Chinese and drinking prosecco with my boyfriend.

But in recent months I have found myself becoming more curious – and tempted – by the sober lifestyle.

Sober suited me – up to a point

When I was younger, the only acceptable reason for being a non-drinker was alcoholism, or perhaps a recent liver transplant.

Now it seems like every other week somebody I know announces that they’ve ditched the booze.

(I don’t think it’s a coincidence that it’s my most sexy pals and acquaintances that have taken that step, either.)

sign reading 'Please - no alcohol beyond this point, thank you'
More and more people are reaching their limit with alcohol and opting to go sober. Image: Shutterstock.

Outside of pregnancy, the longest period of sobriety I’ve done in my adult life was 100 days. It was during Covid and it was brilliant.

I remember feeling a really intense sense of calm and contentment. My sleep was improved and I found I had more energy and greater patience.

Around that time, I also became an utterly insufferable bore about the benefits of taking a break from booze.

But there was no question that it would be forever. The 30 days I had originally planned might have turned into a hundred, but I struggle with commitment at the best of times, so forever just seemed like too big a step.

Still, the evidence for going down that path is compelling. And it’s a route that increasing numbers of people are choosing to follow.

Good reasons to give it up

One question I keep returning to is this: if alcohol was a brand-new product, would any of us buy it?

If all the dangers – both short and long-term – were laid out clearly, would we see any real benefit to taking that first sip?

Maybe some would, out of curiosity.

But the majority wouldn’t.

That might be an uncomfortable thought for those of us who are fond of the taste, ritual and associations we have with alcohol, but I think the newly and long-term sober among us probably have the right idea in removing it from their lives for good.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

swimming goggles by a poolside.
LYNNE HOGGAN: I'm learning to swim - and let go of my fears
cartoon-style image of SNP chief executive Peter Murrell driving a clown car with the SNP leadership candidates hanging off the back.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Peter Murrell's SNP machine is juddering to a halt
14
exteriors of Perth and Dundee leisure swimming pools.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee and Perth swimming pools deserve same government protection as those in…
Two children playing with paper pencils and wooden toys.
KEZIA DUGDALE: It will take more than Budget funding to fix the problems in…
Michelle Maddox outside Clootie McToot Dumplings premises in Abernethy.
MICHELLE MADDOX: I've taken on 16 'wild cards' at Clootie McToot and I don't…
Olympia Pool with Dundee in the background.
STEVE FINAN: Dundonians need to find their fighting spirit over Olympia pool £6M repairs…
17
two arrows, one red, one blue, pointing in opposite directions.
KEVIN PRINGLE: The left has most to lose in Scotland's new talk of progressive…
2
Martel Maxwell and sons in various photos with the Murray brothers, Andy and Jamie.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Tennis doesn't deserve its rich kid reputation
Gary Lineker and Kate Forbes
JIM SPENCE: Kate Forbes has as much right to free speech as Gary Lineker
8
Lomond Hills Hotel exterior.
COURIER OPINION: Lomond Hills Hotel closure shows how firms are at risk - and…

Most Read

1
The Jonas Brothers. Image: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend Saturday line-up confirmed as the Jonas Brothers and Jess Glynne…
2
Reece Rodger was last seen on Saturday night. Image: Police Scotland.
New photo released of missing Fife man, 28, who vanished on Perthshire camping trip
3
Ian Millan below the scaffolding outside his front door where parts of the ceiling collapsed.
Man fears roof on Dundee flats could collapse after large holes appear
4
How the new road will look.
Drivers face four months of disruption during A9 roadworks near Perth
5
Dundee's Cowgate Farmfoods store closed on Sunday. Image: Mark McDougall.
Dundee Farmfoods shelves emptied in two hours during huge closing day sale
6
EXCLUSIVE: Perth woman, 81, fights Turkish Government for land and property compensation, 50 years…
7
Elders Court, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man charged with two robberies and assault at Dundee multi
8
Deanestor managing director for Scotland, Ramsay McDonald.
Deanestor: Fife furniture specialist announces record £24m orders in six months
9
Hollie McIntosh
Angus teen praises transport safety plans after years of ‘terrifying’ travel
10
A section of Crieff Road in Perth is shut. Image: Google Street View
Crieff Road: Six weeks of diversions during Perth roadworks

More from The Courier

To go with story by Matteo Bell. A car crashed into the co-op store in Aberfeldy Picture shows; A car which crashed into the Aberfeldy Co-op store.. Aberfeldy, Perth and Kinross. Supplied by Milu Princes Date; 20/03/2023
Aberfeldy Co-op closed after car crashes through shopfront
Stolen Ford car, Fife
Hunt for car stolen from Windygates, Fife, during early hours
Missing fife teenager
Search for family of Dundee man, 53, found dead in North Yorkshire
North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie has raised concerns about the superhead proposals for Waid Academy. Image: Fraser Bremner
Superhead proposal for scandal-hit Waid Academy and East Neuk primary school is 'step too…
Paul Ferris attends a photocall for the new film The Wee Man in Blythswood Square Hotel in Glasgow. The film is about the life of former Glasgow gangster Paul Ferris who is played by Martin Compston. January 15 2013.
Jail for Fife man who pretended to be ex-gangster Paul Ferris
Craig Williams, 29, was last seen on Monday morning. Image: Police Scotland.
Kelty man, 29, reported missing after walking towards Lochore Meadows
Craig Slater is captain of Forfar and first team coach at Motherwell Women. Image: SNS and Motherwell FC
Forfar captain Craig Slater firing ambitious Angus side to glory as he grows the…
Soprano Zoe Drummond.
REVIEW: Delightful surprises from Dundee Choral Union at the Caird
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…
Stuart Pirie measuring the pothole near Craichie in Angus. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus driver forced to replace two tyres after hitting 7ft pothole

Editor's Picks

Most Commented