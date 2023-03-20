Kelty man, 29, reported missing after walking towards Lochore Meadows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Kelty man, 29, reported missing after walking towards Lochore Meadows

By Kieran Webster
March 20 2023, 3.58pm
Craig Williams, 29, was last seen on Monday morning. Image: Police Scotland.
Craig Williams, 29, was last seen on Monday morning. Image: Police Scotland.

Police are appealing for information to trace a missing 29-year-old man from Kelty.

Craig Williams was last seen walking towards Lochore Meadows, near Harran Hill, from Nasmyth Place at around 10.45am on Monday morning.

Police Scotland have described the man as being 5ft 9ins, and of slim build with a beard.

He was wearing a padded orange and black coat, a grey hoodie, grey baggie jeans and a black tammie hat.

‘Concerns growing’ for missing Kelty man

Sergeant Kelly Anne Muir, from Police Scotland, said: “Concerns are growing for Craig’s welfare and we are keen to make sure he is safe and well.

“Anyone who has seen Craig, or knows where he might be, should call us on 101, quoting reference 0999 of Monday, March 20, 2023.”

Meanwhile, officers are still searching for Reece Rodger, who went missing on Saturday night after last being seen camping at the shore of Loch Rannoch.

