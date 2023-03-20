Kelty man, 29, reported missing after walking towards Lochore Meadows

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are appealing for information to trace a missing 29-year-old man from Kelty.

Craig Williams was last seen walking towards Lochore Meadows, near Harran Hill, from Nasmyth Place at around 10.45am on Monday morning.

Police Scotland have described the man as being 5ft 9ins, and of slim build with a beard.

He was wearing a padded orange and black coat, a grey hoodie, grey baggie jeans and a black tammie hat.

‘Concerns growing’ for missing Kelty man

Sergeant Kelly Anne Muir, from Police Scotland, said: “Concerns are growing for Craig’s welfare and we are keen to make sure he is safe and well.

“Anyone who has seen Craig, or knows where he might be, should call us on 101, quoting reference 0999 of Monday, March 20, 2023.”

Meanwhile, officers are still searching for Reece Rodger, who went missing on Saturday night after last being seen camping at the shore of Loch Rannoch.