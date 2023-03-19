Fife man, 28, vanishes on Perthshire camping trip

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are appealing for the public’s help after a Fife man, 28, vanished on a camping trip near a Perthshire loch.

Reece Rodger, who was camping with his friends on the shore of Loch Rannoch in the Kinloch Rannoch area, was last seen around 11.30pm on Saturday night.

However there was no trace of him on Sunday morning and he was reported missing.

Reece, who is described as 6ft and of slim build with dark-coloured hair, was wearing a black t-shirt and black jogging trousers when he was last seen.

Police say they are “extremely concerned” for his safety and have urged locals to check their outbuildings and sheds in case he has taken shelter there.

Sergeant Lindsay Brown of Blairgowrie Police Station said: “Reece was camping with his friends on the shore of Loch Rannoch.

“He was last seen around 11.30pm on Saturday evening and they believed he was heading to bed.

“We are extremely concerned for his safety as he is not dressed for the cold weather and he is not familiar with the area.

“Searches and inquiries are ongoing to trace him as soon as possible to ensure that he is safe and well.

“I would urge anyone who has seen Reece, or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact police.

“I would also ask anyone living in the local area to please check their outbuildings or sheds in case he has taken shelter there.”

Police say any information should be passed to 101 quoting reference number 1348 of Sunday 19 March.