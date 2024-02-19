3 St Johnstone talking points as Dan Phillips can increase summer options with goals and assists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Dan Phillips can increase summer options with goals and assists

The midfielder's return from injury against Rangers was good news for Craig Levein.

St Johnstone midfielder, Dan Phillips.
St Johnstone midfielder, Dan Phillips. Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

St Johnstone’s clash with Rangers turned into a fairly standard Old Firm defeat and a fairly standard Old Firm scoreline.

A three-goal loss was perhaps a bit harsh on the Perth side but from the moment Philippe Clement’s men took the lead they were very comfortable in the contest.

Courier Sport picks out three talking points as minds turn to two away trips.

High stakes for Phillips

Dan Phillips being back on the pitch, from the first whistle to the last, was a welcome sight for Craig Levein and Saints fans.

The 23-year-old is certainly in the top five key men at McDiarmid Park and this game was a reminder of that.

Over the last two seasons, Phillips has always looked comfortable when he’s been matched up against multi-million pound Rangers or Celtic opponents – with the ball and against it.

That points to a player who will progress up the career ladder when he leaves Saints.

There aren’t many people who think Phillips, out of contract in the summer, will still be in Perth for the 2024/25 campaign.

It was good news for Saints’ Premiership survival hopes that a bid of substance didn’t get tabled in January.

With options opening up in the close-season, Phillips can do himself and his current club a big favour over the next few months.

Dan Phillips tries to break free against Rangers.
Dan Phillips tries to break free against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock.

Few in the league are better at protecting a ball and finding a team-mate.

But contributing with assists and goals remains a box unticked.

Matt Smith has been more effective on both those fronts, finding the net for the first time at Dens and setting up team-mates on several occasions before that.

That Phillips could comfortably fit into a Hearts, Aberdeen or Hibs starting line-up is beyond doubt.

But the Trinidad and Tobago international should have his sights set higher.

Can he emulate somebody like Glen Kamara, for example, a midfielder with a similar skillset?

With his English academy pedigree, Phillips will be on the radar of Championship clubs down south if he becomes a St Johnstone final third game-changer in the Premiership run-in.

Pay-cut for referees

Levein was joking when he said: “The referees aren’t really refereeing the game anymore. Maybe they should just get half their money.”

It was part of a wider point about re-refereeing matches from the VAR room that has become a running theme across the Premiership and during St Johnstone games, in particular.

On the controversy scale, the two penalties awarded to Rangers were nothing compared to what happened at Dens Park and in the home games against Aberdeen and Hearts.

But there is a sound point at the heart of Levein’s post-match reflections.

Referee Matthew MacDermid twice awarded a penalty.
Referee Matthew MacDermid twice awarded a penalty. Image: Shuttesrtock.

Only referee, Matthew MacDermid, and his Main Stand assistant will know if they thought ‘I’ll just leave this one to my VAR pal’ when Andy Considine brought down Dujon Sterling in the box.

But that was how it felt at the time.

A referee hedging his bets certainly wasn’t part of the big sell when VAR was introduced.

Crunch time

Losing three league games in a row for the first time this season shouldn’t be a source of great concern given two of those matches were against the in-form sides in the divisions, Hearts and Rangers, and the other was a late away defeat to Dundee.

Livingston winning on Saturday and their fixture list of Ross County and Motherwell up next should serve a reminder that there is plenty of life left in the battle to avoid automatic relegation, let alone to avoid the play-off.

The worst-case scenario would be Livi elevating themselves to within just two points of Saints by the time teams meet at McDiarmid Park at the start of March.

There are only 12 games left and it feels like the run-in is beginning.

Levein’s side can make life a whole lot easier for themselves by turning chunks of a good game in their last three outings into a complete performance.

