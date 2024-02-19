Review: Perth Youth actors make ‘perfectly enjoyable job’ of tricky classic Antigone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Review: Perth Youth actors make ‘perfectly enjoyable job’ of tricky classic Antigone

The slimmed-down version of the classic tragedy featured standout performances in the leading roles.

Perth Youth Theatre performs Antigone. Image: Mihaela Bodlovic.
By David Pollock

Staging Sophocles’ 2,500-year-old Greek tragedy Antigone sounds like too tall an order for most youth theatre companies.

But it’s a measure of the quality to be found at the Perth Theatre-based Perth Youth Theatre that a perfectly enjoyable job is made of this slimmed-down 70-minute version.

With help from professionals, including director Jordan Blackwood and designer Jen McGinley, the 30-strong teenage company tells the story of the Theban princess Antigone, daughter of Oedipus, whose brother Polynices died leading one side in a recent civil war to rule Thebes.

The new ruler Creon has decreed Polynices’ body must remain on the battlefield as a warning to others, and that anyone who buries him will do so on pain of death.

The Perth Youth Theatre chorus created a strong presence on the stage. Image: Mihaela Bodlovic.

Antigone defies his orders and buries her brother, earning a death sentence – which Creon mercilessly decides to enforce, despite Antigone being engaged to his son Haemon.

At the head of the ensemble are some really stand-out performances, especially Ruby Vass as a dignified Antigone, whose lines are delivered with power and precision.

And Igor Książak magnificently captured King Creon’s measured regalness, self-righteous tyranny and misogyny.

Both of these actors give professional-level performances, as does Jenni Brown as Creon’s wife Eurydice, while mention must also go to confident performances from Niamh Aisha Hebdon as Antigone’s sister Ismene (the actor also contributes a beautiful sung interlude) and Zachary Macleod as Haemon.

‘Simple but very atmospheric’

Sixteen other members of the ensemble, meanwhile, form a chorus whose voices fill in parts of the story, give context to the action and even vocalise the rustle of sand falling on Polynices’ body, while creating a large physical presence onstage.

Unsurprisingly there’s little comedy in this famous tragedy, but Toni Ciobanu and especially Flynn Watts have fun as the watchmen delivering the news of Antigone’s actions while fearing Creon’s wrath.

The hovering lightbox created an atmospheric effect. Image: Mihaela Bodlovic.

Big drums on either side of the stage are pounded for effect, and McGinley and lighting designer Cameron Squires’ stark, hovering lightbox, which lowers to envelope Creon at the end, is simple but very atmospheric.

Everyone involved in Perth Youth Theatre should be pleased with how well they’ve managed to tackle a tricky classic.

Perth Youth Theatre performs Antigone. Image: Mihaela Bodlovic.
