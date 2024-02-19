Concern grows for man, 48, missing from Ballinluig

Concern is growing for a man missing from Ballinluig since Saturday.

Roderick Fyfe, 48, is also said to have links to the Perth area.

Police Scotland is appealing to the public in their bid to trace Mr Fyfe.

Mr Fyfe was last seen on Saturday

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We are appealing for the help of the public to trace Roderick Fyfe reported missing from Ballinluig.

“The 48-year-old was last seen leaving the area around 3.10am on Saturday.”

Mr Fyfe is described as being around 5ft 6in tall, of slim build, with fair hair.

He is thought to be wearing a black biker-style jacket, blue jeans and dark-coloured work boots.

Sergeant Peter Duncan said: “Concerns are growing for Roderick and we want to ensure he is safe and well.

“Anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be is asked to get in touch.

“Likewise, if Roderick hears about this appeal, I would ask him to make contact with us.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1567 of Monday, 19 February, 2024.