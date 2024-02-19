St Johnstone deep in takeover talks with US buyer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone deep in takeover talks with US buyer

The prospective American investor attended two Saints games this month.

By Eric Nicolson
Geoff Brown is in talks with a prospective buyer for St Johnstone.
Geoff Brown is in talks with a prospective buyer for St Johnstone. Images: SNS.

St Johnstone are deep in talks with a prospective American buyer, Courier Sport can reveal.

Detailed negotiations with Perth club owner, Geoff Brown, are progressing well – so much so that the Scottish Football Association has now been notified about the potential for foreign investment at McDiarmid Park.

An agreement over a sale could even be reached before the end of the season.

The US investor, who has a legal background, was a guest of Saints earlier this month and, along with an associate, attended the Premiership matches against Ross County and Hearts during a week-long stay in Scotland.

Having been involved in talks for several months before then, he liked what he saw and discussions have advanced significantly since the trip.

Brown, 80, has owned Saints for the best part of four decades.

He bought the club in 1986 and changed the course of its history with a move from Muirton Park to McDiarmid three years later.

Geoff Brown (left) and Alex Lamond in the Muirton Park boardroom after he took over the club in the 1980s.
Geoff Brown (left) and Alex Lamond in the Muirton Park boardroom after he took over the club in the 1980s. Image: DCT.

He put Saints on the market just over a year ago, around the same time as son, Steve, stood down as chairman.

Financially, the club is in rude health, even taking into account a recent seven-figure annual loss.

McDiarmid Park sits on 22 acres of land and there are millions in the bank.

Brown has pledged that the money made from a sale will go to the Saints Community Trust to build a sports hub.

Further on than any other bid

The number of parties interested in a takeover has run into double figures but no others have got anywhere near to this stage.

Brown has previously admitted that the vast amount of prime site land at McDiarmid has proved to be problematic in terms of finding a suitable buyer.

Geoff Brown at the St Johnstone v Rangers match on Sunday.
Geoff Brown at the St Johnstone v Rangers match on Sunday. Image: SNS.

For any deal to get completed, legal guarantees would be put in place on that front.

Saints will also be provided with proof of funding that underpins the bid and the future running of the club.

It is understood the prospective buyer assessed the landscape in leagues across England and Europe before setting his sights on St Johnstone.

A deal being completed over the next few months is looking increasingly possible, meaning Saints could be foreign-owned for the first time in their 140-year history.

