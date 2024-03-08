Scottish rock outfit Twin Atlantic to play Fat Sam’s in Dundee

Scottish rock outfit Twin Atlantic are set to perform in Dundee later this year.

The Heart and Soul hitmakers will take to the stage at Fat Sam’s on Friday November 22.

The band announced they will be taking to the road on X, formerly Twitter.

The post said: “We have been relentlessly obsessing over making a new album.

“Time felt right and we’re very proud to announce Meltdown!

“We’re also taking to the road this November.”

Twin Atlantic to perform in Dundee

They also have gigs lined up in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and their home city of Glasgow this year.

The tour will see the band perform their most popular hits, as well as tracks from their latest album – due to be released on September 13.

Twin Atlantic were formed in 2007 and is currently made up of vocalist Sam McTrusty and bassist Ross McNae.

They last performed at Fat Sam’s in March 2020 – one of the city’s final gigs before Covid hit.

Tickets for their Dundee show will go on sale next Friday (March 15) at 10am.