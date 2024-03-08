Scottish rock outfit Twin Atlantic to play Fat Sam’s in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Scottish rock outfit Twin Atlantic to play Fat Sam’s in Dundee

The band will perform at the venue in November.

By Chloe Burrell
Twin Atlantic.
Twin Atlantic are heading for Fat Sam's in Dundee.

Scottish rock outfit Twin Atlantic are set to perform in Dundee later this year.

The Heart and Soul hitmakers will take to the stage at Fat Sam’s on Friday November 22.

The band announced they will be taking to the road on X, formerly Twitter.

The post said: “We have been relentlessly obsessing over making a new album.

“Time felt right and we’re very proud to announce Meltdown!

“We’re also taking to the road this November.”

Twin Atlantic to perform in Dundee

They also have gigs lined up in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and their home city of Glasgow this year.

The tour will see the band perform their most popular hits, as well as tracks from their latest album – due to be released on September 13.

Twin Atlantic were formed in 2007 and is currently made up of vocalist Sam McTrusty and bassist Ross McNae.

They last performed at Fat Sam’s in March 2020 – one of the city’s final gigs before Covid hit.

Tickets for their Dundee show will go on sale next Friday (March 15) at 10am.

