Dundee driver drunk on ‘buzz bombs’ caught on Kingsway on Asda snack run

A sunbed supervisor was nearly four times over the limit while driving to Asda in Dundee for snacks after downing “buzz bomb” cocktails.

Chloe McMahon, 19, was spotted by police drifting from one side of the dual carriageway to the other and clipping kerbs at both sides of the road.

When her Vauxhall Corsa was pulled over, McMahon was clearly under the influence and smelling strongly of alcohol.

McMahon was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £350 after admitting drink-driving (84mics/ 22) on Kingsway East and Longtown Road on October 9.

Fiscal depute Carrie-Anne Mackenzie told Dundee Sheriff Court: “Officers were travelling on Kingsway East in Dundee when they observed the accused’s vehicle a short distance in front of them.

“For no apparent reason she drifted towards the offside lane and clipped the kerb and then crossed into the other lane, clipping that kerb.”

Drove to get snacks

McMahon’s solicitor told the court his client had been drinking at home and watching movies with a friend during a “ladies night in”.

He said: “She lives with her parents and had a friend round to visit.

“Her parents were away on holiday. They were drinking prosecco and buzz bombs, which I think are a pre-mixed cocktail.

“She didn’t particularly realise the strength of that.

“They decided to go to Asda to get some snacks – it is about a mile away.

“That was an extremely stupid thing to do in the circumstances, she could have walked.

“She is only 19. There was a lot of naivety involved in this.

“She is working full-time as a supervisor in a sunbed shop.”

A buzz bomb is traditionally made with, brandy, liqueurs, vodka, lime juice and sparkling wine.

