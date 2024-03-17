Dundee driver drunk on ‘buzz bombs’ caught on Kingsway on Asda snack run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee driver drunk on ‘buzz bombs’ caught on Kingsway on Asda snack run

Sunbed supervisor Chloe McMahon was nearly four times over the limit when she got behind the wheel.

By Gordon Currie
Chloe McMahon leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.

A sunbed supervisor was nearly four times over the limit while driving to Asda in Dundee for snacks after downing “buzz bomb” cocktails.

Chloe McMahon, 19, was spotted by police drifting from one side of the dual carriageway to the other and clipping kerbs at both sides of the road.

When her Vauxhall Corsa was pulled over, McMahon was clearly under the influence and smelling strongly of alcohol.

McMahon was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £350 after admitting drink-driving (84mics/ 22) on Kingsway East and Longtown Road on October 9.

Fiscal depute Carrie-Anne Mackenzie told Dundee Sheriff Court: “Officers were travelling on Kingsway East in Dundee when they observed the accused’s vehicle a short distance in front of them.

“For no apparent reason she drifted towards the offside lane and clipped the kerb and then crossed into the other lane, clipping that kerb.”

Drove to get snacks

McMahon’s solicitor told the court his client had been drinking at home and watching movies with a friend during a “ladies night in”.

He said: “She lives with her parents and had a friend round to visit.

“Her parents were away on holiday. They were drinking prosecco and buzz bombs, which I think are a pre-mixed cocktail.

“She didn’t particularly realise the strength of that.

“They decided to go to Asda to get some snacks – it is about a mile away.

“That was an extremely stupid thing to do in the circumstances, she could have walked.

“She is only 19. There was a lot of naivety involved in this.

“She is working full-time as a supervisor in a sunbed shop.”

A buzz bomb is traditionally made with, brandy, liqueurs, vodka, lime juice and sparkling wine.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

