Dundee v Rangers IN DOUBT after pitch inspection called

Dundee’s home clash with Rangers is in doubt after a pitch inspection was called by the Dens Park club.

The two are due to kick off at noon for the Premiership contest, broadcast live on Sky Sports.

However, the Dark Blues have announced a pitch inspection is required this morning.

This season has seen real problems with the Dens Park surface.

Matches against Aberdeen, St Johnstone and Ross County have all been postponed.

And heavy rain overnight has led to an examination of the pitch once more.

The forecast, however, expects dry weather between now and kick-off.

A statement from Dundee read: “Due to recent rainfall we have contacted the SPFL and they have agreed to hold a pitch inspection this morning at 9:15am.

“We will update on the outcome as soon as the referee has confirmed.”