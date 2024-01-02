St Johnstone CEO Stan Harris ‘very disappointed’ at Dundee postponement and reveals Saints spent £100k on improving pitch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone CEO Stan Harris ‘very disappointed’ at Dundee postponement and reveals Saints spent £100k on improving pitch

Dens Park failed a morning pitch inspection.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone CEO Stan Harris.
St Johnstone CEO Stan Harris. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone chief executive Stan Harris has expressed his disappointment at the postponement of the Perth club’s Dens Park clash with Dundee.

Nearly 2,000 Saints supporters were set to make the trip across Tayside for the last Premiership fixture before the mid-season break.

But yet again Dens has failed a pre-match pitch inspection, with Harris pointing out that over £100,000 has been spent in recent months on upgrading the drainage at McDiarmid Park.

“I’m very frustrated for our supporters who had bought tickets in large numbers who were looking forward to backing the team at Dens Park and I thank them for that,” said Harris.

“We were told at 9.30am of a precautionary pitch inspection but were advised that things looked to be promising in terms of the game going ahead and so to find out at 11.30am that the match was off was very disappointing.

“We do understand the problems that waterlogged pitches can cause and that is why we invested over £100,000 last summer to improve the drainage on our own playing surface.

“I’d like to thank our ticket office staff who, with it being paper tickets, manually administered the sale of just short of 2,000 tickets.”

