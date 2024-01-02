St Johnstone CEO Stan Harris ‘very disappointed’ at Dundee postponement and reveals Saints spent £100k on improving pitch

St Johnstone chief executive Stan Harris has expressed his disappointment at the postponement of the Perth club’s Dens Park clash with Dundee.

Nearly 2,000 Saints supporters were set to make the trip across Tayside for the last Premiership fixture before the mid-season break.

But yet again Dens has failed a pre-match pitch inspection, with Harris pointing out that over £100,000 has been spent in recent months on upgrading the drainage at McDiarmid Park.

“I’m very frustrated for our supporters who had bought tickets in large numbers who were looking forward to backing the team at Dens Park and I thank them for that,” said Harris.

“We were told at 9.30am of a precautionary pitch inspection but were advised that things looked to be promising in terms of the game going ahead and so to find out at 11.30am that the match was off was very disappointing.

“We do understand the problems that waterlogged pitches can cause and that is why we invested over £100,000 last summer to improve the drainage on our own playing surface.

“I’d like to thank our ticket office staff who, with it being paper tickets, manually administered the sale of just short of 2,000 tickets.”