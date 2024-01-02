Delays after crash on A92 northbound near Crossgates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Delays after crash on A92 northbound near Crossgates

Traffic has been building up in the area.

By Kieran Webster
Traffic on the A92.
Traffic on the A92 northbound after a crash near Crossgates. Image: Traffic Scotland

Motorists in Fife faced delays after a crash on the A92 in Fife.

The crash happened on the northbound carriageway just after 12.30pm on Tuesday near Crosgates.

It is unknown how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

Traffic had also been building up on the M90 northbound following the crash.

According to Traffic Scotland, the incident was cleared at around 1.30pm.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

More to follow.

More from Fife

The exterior of Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Glenrothes man choked victim until he could not breathe
Braving the waves! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Kirkcaldy Loony Dook: Best pictures of traditional New Year's Day dip
Parents Jamie and Andrew with their son, Henry George Buchanan. Image: NHS Fife
Proud parents welcome Tayside and Fife’s first baby of 2024
Illegal dumping at 'one of Scotland's worst dumping grounds' near Ballingry.
Fines for fly-tipping in Fife more than double to £500
Emergency services in Dysart
Man taken to hospital after police descend on Dysart 'disturbance'
A museum, supermarket sign and a bowling alley screen
8 major shops and attractions opening in Tayside and Fife in 2024
Police incident Leslie
'Number of weapons' found at Leslie property after armed police called to reports of…
Dunfermline house fire
Emergency services tackle house fire in Dunfermline
Professor Colva Mary Roney-Dougal receives an OBE in the new year's honours
Three St Andrews University academics given royal recognition in New Year Honours
A split image of Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods.
7 St Andrews planning stooshies that got locals talking in 2023

Conversation