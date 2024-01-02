Delays after crash on A92 northbound near Crossgates

Motorists in Fife faced delays after a crash on the A92 in Fife.

The crash happened on the northbound carriageway just after 12.30pm on Tuesday near Crosgates.

It is unknown how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

❗️NEW⌚️ 12:30#A92 Crossgates#A92 Northbound is currently ⛔️RESTRICTED⛔️ due to a collision. Traffic is building in the area. Please approach with care.@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/u39h3hWeLh — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 2, 2024

Traffic had also been building up on the M90 northbound following the crash.

According to Traffic Scotland, the incident was cleared at around 1.30pm.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

