Two boys, 12, charged after reports of bricks being thrown at cars in Dundee

The incident happened on Monday.

By Kieran Webster
The A90 Kingsway in Dundee.
Image: Google Street View

Two boys, 12, have been charged after reports of bricks being thrown at cars in Dundee.

Police say the incident happened on Monday, January 1 on the Kingsway.

It is unknown if any cars were damaged or if anyone was injured.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We would like to reassure the public that this type of behaviour will be dealt with robustly.

“We encourage members of the public to come forward if they see anything of this nature occurring.”

