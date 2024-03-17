Pictures as Perform in Perth celebrates 100th festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Pictures as Perform in Perth celebrates 100th festival

Perform in Perth completes it's 100th festival of music, dance and speech. Our photographers were there to capture some of the action.

Kilgraston Junior Years Choir with their winning shield. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kilgraston Junior Years Choir with their winning shield. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Gemma Bibby

Perth’s annual festival of music, dance and speech has celebrated it’s 100th event.

Perform in Perth ran from 4th to 16th March with thousands of children and adults taking part. Over the fortnight, audiences have enjoyed competitions in Scottish Country Dancing, Baton Twirling, poetry and bible reading, vocal and instrumental solos, band and orchestra performances.

The team of adjudicators provided expert feedback, guidance and teaching points to the performers to help bring their performance onto the next level. A full list of results can be found here.

The competition was held in venues across the city including, Elim Pentecostal Church, St John’s Episcopal Church, Perth Concert Hall, Bankfoot Church Centre, North Inch Community Campus and St Leonard’s-in-the-Fields Church.

Photographers Mhairi Edwards and Steve MacDougall went along to capture some of the action.

Kilgraston Junior Years Choir. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kilgraston Junior Years Choir on stage. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Craigclowan Choir. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dollar Academy Choir during their performance. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dollar Academy Choir during their adjudication, win the Lady Juliet Scrymgeour-Wedderburn Cup. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Craigclowan Junior Choir awarded their shield. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Adjudicator Graham Dickie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Craigclowan Senior School Choir members picking up their trophy from adjudicator Graham Dickie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Craigclowan Senior School Choir with their trophy and other trophies won by the junior and concert choirs from the same school. What a success! Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Ruby Lees, Murray McColl, Will Cairns, and Eve MacLeod, all 13, from Dollar Academy Choir win the Lady Juliet Scrymgeour-Wedderburn Cup. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Craigclowan Middle School Choir are dressed up to the nines for their performance. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Smiles all round from Craigclowan Middle School Choir. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kilgraston Junior Years Choir with their winning shield. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Craigclowan Senior School Choir’s music captain Bea, 11, with their trophy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Guy Hall from Dunblane (2nd place class 332, Xylophone Solo level 2). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Seeing double, Guy Hall after the Xylophone solo. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Two are better than one! Joshua Patterson (Community School of Auchterarder, left) and Finlay Price (Strathallan School, right) took joint second place in the Drum Kit Solo level 3 competition. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Courtney King from Letham Majorettes performs at the North Inch Community Campus. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Cayden McColl, from Letham Majorettes, wows the audience. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Lindsey Henderson from Letham Majorettes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Mya Shepherd, from Letham Majorettes, in the class T03 Twirling Solo. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Sophie Robertson from Letham Majorettes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Sapphire Morison, from Letham Majorettes performs at the North Inch Community Campus. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Scarlet Boag, from Fair City Baton Twirlers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Brooke Melville, from Letham Majorettes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Madison Gordon, from Letham, Majorettes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Maddison Petrie from Fair City Baton Twirlers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Zara Lawrie, from Fair City Baton Twirlers, strikes a pose. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The adjudicators look on as Maddison Petrie, from Fair City Baton Twirlers, performs. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Imogen Kettles  from Letham Majorettes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Jasmine Kungu from Fair City Baton Twirlers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Emily Martin from Letham Majorettes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Sisters from Perth, Ella O’Flaherty (left) and Rosie O’Flaherty with the Jean Wallace Memorial Trophy for class 135 Vocal duet (any combination of voices aged 14 to 17) at St Leonards-in-the-Fields Church. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Zoe Currie (Morrison’s Academy) winner of the Mrs Moncrieff Silver Medal during class 102 – Vocal Solo – Scots Folk Songs (unaccompanied aged 12-14) at St Leonards-in-the-Fields Church. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

More from Perth & Kinross

The Where's Santa team hide in the bushes outside HMP Perth. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Pictures: 'Inmates' escape from Perth Prison in jailbreak fundraiser
Mike Benson at the new site.
Opening date for new Scottish Crannog Centre revealed
HMP Perth.
Teen charged over weapon possession outside Perth Prison
Stone of Destiny arriving at Perth Museum on Friday.
Stone of Destiny returns to historical home of Perthshire in back of a van
2
The A9 Calvine Junction
Month-long convoy on the A9 in Perthshire for overnight roadworks
Thomson brought traffic to a standstill near the Balhaldie services on the A9. Image: Google.
Domestic abuser brought Perthshire A9 to standstill after violent clash with ex
Jamie Brown Invergowrie
Royal Mail suspend Invergowrie community leader alleged to have used racial slurs online
Emma Raducanu and Drummond Castle Gardens near Crieff.
Crieff set to host big-name celebrities as Dior chooses town for fashion show
The Friarton Bridge
Perth motorists face disruption during repair works on the M90 Friarton Bridge
Scott Tullis will be sentenced later.
Rapist 'without shame' behind bars for attacking women in Fife and Perthshire

Conversation