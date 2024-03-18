Fife brute batters victim with shovel in Halloween house party horror

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife brute batters victim with shovel in Halloween house party horror

Sean Campbell hospitalised a man and left his life in danger, a court heard.

By Ross Gardiner
Sean Campbell leaves Dunfermline Sheriff Court. He will return later for sentencing.
Sean Campbell leaves Dunfermline Sheriff Court. He will return later for sentencing.

A man’s life was put in danger when a brute waded into a fight at a Fife Halloween party and struck him on the head with a shovel.

Sean Campbell was on bail when he carried out the terrifying 3am assault.

Tensions became high at a drug and drink-fuelled house party in Crosshill and the 27-year-old armed himself with the tool and delivered a devastating attack in the garden.

His victim was rushed to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by ambulance and was only discharged three days later.

Campbell will return to Dunfermline Sheriff Court to be sentenced next month.

Halloween horror

Fiscal depute Douglas Thomson explained the Halloween party was being hosted at a property in Castle Avenue on October 29 2022.

He said it was attended by friends and neighbours and both drugs and alcohol were being taken inside.

Sean Campbell at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Sean Campbell hit the man repeatedly with a shovel.

Mr Thomson explained as the night progressed, issues arose between some guests and an argument spilled out into the garden, where two people began fighting.

Campbell ran towards one of the brawlers and repeatedly struck him with a shovel.

The man fell and was bleeding heavily from his head.

Police were called and Campbell left, taking the weapon with him.

When officers arrived, the stricken victim had slurred speech and stated he could not see.

Police traced Campbell shortly after and found the shovel in a bedroom at his home in Keltyhill Road, Kelty.

Edinburgh Royal Infirmary
Campbell’s victim spent three day at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Campbell’s victim was rushed by ambulance to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

He was found to have an 11cm laceration on his head as well as another 4cm cut.

He was treated with staples and surgical sutures.

After a review, no neurosurgery was needed.

He was discharged on November 2 and did not require any follow-up treatment.

Medical notes confirmed the injury was “life-threatening” and “permanent scarring may follow.”

Prison warning

Campbell pled guilty to assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and life endangerment.

He was on bail at the time and has been on curfew since first appearing in court for the assault, on October 30.

Currently, he is on a community payback order, imposed for another criminal matter which predates the assault.

His solicitor Aime Allan asked that bail be continued while social work reports are prepared ahead of sentencing on April 10.

Sheriff William Gilchrist said: “In view of the fact that you are presently subject to a community payback order, I will require reports.

“You will appreciate that all sentencing options will remain open to the court.”

