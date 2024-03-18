Dundee Busy Dundee road closed after ‘serious’ crash Police say Greendykes Road is expected to be shut for the "foreseeable future". By Ellidh Aitken March 18 2024, 6:32am March 18 2024, 6:32am Share Busy Dundee road closed after ‘serious’ crash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4924271/greendykes-road-dundee-closed-serious-crash/ Copy Link A busy Dundee road is shut after a “serious” crash. Police say Greendykes Road is expected to be shut for the “foreseeable future”. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. The nature of the crash is not yet known. A post on X by Police Scotland Dundee said: “Police Scotland officers are currently dealing with a serious road accident in Greendykes Road Dundee, near to Balgavies Avenue. “The road is currently closed and likely to be so for the foreseeable future. “The public are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.” More to follow