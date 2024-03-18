Busy Dundee road closed after ‘serious’ crash

A busy Dundee road is shut after a “serious” crash.

Police say Greendykes Road is expected to be shut for the “foreseeable future”.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The nature of the crash is not yet known.

A post on X by Police Scotland Dundee said: “Police Scotland officers are currently dealing with a serious road accident in Greendykes Road Dundee, near to Balgavies Avenue.

“The road is currently closed and likely to be so for the foreseeable future.

“The public are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.”

