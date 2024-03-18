Mooning menace in court for baring buttocks at Forfar police station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mooning menace in court for baring buttocks at Forfar police station

Gavin Ross also pestered 999 operators with nonsense queries.

By Ross Gardiner
Gavin Ross leaves court following a previous appearance.
Gavin Ross leaves court following a previous appearance.

A serial nuisance from Forfar has returned to the dock to admit “mooning” at the town’s police station after officers confiscated his sound system.

Gavin Ross also hounded the 999 service with frivolous nonsense including asking when the library opened and telling officers he had lost his tobacco.

When he was eventually arrested last month, the registered sex offender spat at police.

He has been remanded since.

On being told at Forfar Sheriff Court last week sentencing was being deferred to April 4, Ross presented both middle fingers and said: “What the hell is that going to do, I am f***ing losing the plot here.”

The 43-year-old, of Strathmore Avenue, began his campaign of offending immediately after being released on bail for another matter, for which he is also awaiting sentence.

Mooning menace

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie told the court that in the space of nine days this year, Ross dialled 999 more than 20 times.

He was also caught on security footage exposing himself.

He said CCTV showed him walking on West High Street, staggering backwards and carrying on towards the police station.

Forfar police station
Forfar police station on West High Street. Image: Google.

“He appeared to be gesticulating in the direction of the church, before appearing to break into a dance.

“He then placed his hands on the top of his trousers and started to pull them down, exposing his buttocks.

“He then bent forward, displaying his bare buttocks and a few seconds later, pulled his trousers up.”

His solicitor Sarah Russo explained just before the incident, Ross had been remonstrating at the police station after officers had confiscated his music system following a neighbour’s noise complaint.

Mr McKenzie explained Ross was eventually arrested on February 3 spat on the police van.

Escalating offending

Ross admitted repeatedly calling 999 when there was no emergency between January 25 and February 3 this year and the act of public indecency on January 26.

He further admitted assaulting a PC on February 3 by spitting at him.

All the offences happened shortly after Ross had been released on bail following a month-long remand over Christmas and New Year.

Ms Russo acknowledged Angus Council’s social work team noted Ross’s offending was escalating.

She said: “Some years ago he was involved in a road traffic accident.

“For all intents and purposes, he was effectively a neurotypical person prior to that accident.

“He was not coming to the attention of the court, he held down a full-time job.

“It seems that from then on, he’s been affected.”

Ross had been due to be sentenced for drunkenly rubbing his nipples on the doorstep of his own home.

Perennial pest

Ross has a lengthy history of nuisance offending.

In 2016, he admitted standing on the A90 central reservation throwing bricks at traffic because he was angry at lorries.

Three years later he was jailed for dancing and exposing himself by the side of the same busy road.

Ross was jailed again in 2022 after a jury at Perth Sheriff Court convicted him of alarming staff at a Forfar bookies.

He stood outside the shop and rubbed his nipples while staring inside.

The same year, he exposed himself to prison guards.

His ongoing community payback order was imposed last year after he admitted gesturing at schoolgirls in Forfar and stroking a male pupil’s arm.

When he was released after three months on remand, he leaned out the dock to kiss his lawyer.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

