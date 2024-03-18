Mooning menace in court for baring buttocks at Forfar police station

A serial nuisance from Forfar has returned to the dock to admit “mooning” at the town’s police station after officers confiscated his sound system.

Gavin Ross also hounded the 999 service with frivolous nonsense including asking when the library opened and telling officers he had lost his tobacco.

When he was eventually arrested last month, the registered sex offender spat at police.

He has been remanded since.

On being told at Forfar Sheriff Court last week sentencing was being deferred to April 4, Ross presented both middle fingers and said: “What the hell is that going to do, I am f***ing losing the plot here.”

The 43-year-old, of Strathmore Avenue, began his campaign of offending immediately after being released on bail for another matter, for which he is also awaiting sentence.

Mooning menace

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie told the court that in the space of nine days this year, Ross dialled 999 more than 20 times.

He was also caught on security footage exposing himself.

He said CCTV showed him walking on West High Street, staggering backwards and carrying on towards the police station.

“He appeared to be gesticulating in the direction of the church, before appearing to break into a dance.

“He then placed his hands on the top of his trousers and started to pull them down, exposing his buttocks.

“He then bent forward, displaying his bare buttocks and a few seconds later, pulled his trousers up.”

His solicitor Sarah Russo explained just before the incident, Ross had been remonstrating at the police station after officers had confiscated his music system following a neighbour’s noise complaint.

Mr McKenzie explained Ross was eventually arrested on February 3 spat on the police van.

Escalating offending

Ross admitted repeatedly calling 999 when there was no emergency between January 25 and February 3 this year and the act of public indecency on January 26.

He further admitted assaulting a PC on February 3 by spitting at him.

All the offences happened shortly after Ross had been released on bail following a month-long remand over Christmas and New Year.

Ms Russo acknowledged Angus Council’s social work team noted Ross’s offending was escalating.

She said: “Some years ago he was involved in a road traffic accident.

“For all intents and purposes, he was effectively a neurotypical person prior to that accident.

“He was not coming to the attention of the court, he held down a full-time job.

“It seems that from then on, he’s been affected.”

Ross had been due to be sentenced for drunkenly rubbing his nipples on the doorstep of his own home.

Perennial pest

Ross has a lengthy history of nuisance offending.

In 2016, he admitted standing on the A90 central reservation throwing bricks at traffic because he was angry at lorries.

Three years later he was jailed for dancing and exposing himself by the side of the same busy road.

Ross was jailed again in 2022 after a jury at Perth Sheriff Court convicted him of alarming staff at a Forfar bookies.

He stood outside the shop and rubbed his nipples while staring inside.

The same year, he exposed himself to prison guards.

His ongoing community payback order was imposed last year after he admitted gesturing at schoolgirls in Forfar and stroking a male pupil’s arm.

When he was released after three months on remand, he leaned out the dock to kiss his lawyer.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.