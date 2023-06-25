Angus sex offender kisses lawyer as he’s released from prison after bothering school children

An Angus sex offender celebrated being liberated from prison by kissing his lawyer from the dock.

Serial creep Gavin Ross found himself back behind bars after harassing schoolchildren in his hometown.

But after three months on remand, he was released and placed under supervision at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Already subject to notification requirements after rubbing his nipples while staring at staff in a bookmakers, Ross was placed on the Sex Offenders Register again.

Pleased to be getting let out of jail, Ross leaned out from the dock and planted a kiss on his solicitor Nick Markowski’s shoulder.

Admission

Ross first appeared from custody on March 24 this year, a day after he was arrested.

A month later, he admitted that at Don Street his hometown of Forfar, he behaved in a manner “likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm.”

The 42-year-old repeatedly made a sexual gesture towards three girls aged 14, 14 and 15.

He asked them their names and ages and then placed his hand over his trousers.

Ross, of Strathmore Street, also stroked the arm of a boy aged 13.

Sentence had been deferred for background reports.

As a direct alternative to custody, Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon placed Ross under supervision for 18 months.

Ross will be on the Register for as long.

He must also undertake a strict conduct requirement mandating a medical assessment.

Furthermore, he has been banned from contacting anyone under 18.

The sheriff said: “Standing the offence itself, I’m satisfied there is a significant sexual element to it.”

Ross will return to the dock for a review of his order in August.

After being told he was being released from prison, Ross leaned over the dock and gave Mr Markowski a dainty peck on his shoulder.

History of creepy conduct

Ross has previously been imprisoned for sexual misconduct in Tayside.

A court previously heard his sexual offending could stem from injuries sustained in a crash more than two decades ago.

In 2019, Ross was added to the sex offenders register for dancing at the side of the A90 in Angus with his trousers around his ankles.

He also spat at a passing car on the dual carriageway between Dundee and Forfar.

This was three years after he dodged jail for throwing a brick and a bottle at vehicles on the same route.

After a trial last year, Ross was convicted of acting in a threatening or abusive manner towards women working in Forfar’s Coral bookmakers.

The pest stood outside the bookies while rubbing his nipples, amongst other creepy behaviour, over a fortnight.

One member of staff became so frightened she had to be relocated to another store.

While in prison, he received a further 163 days behind bars after flashing a female guard.

The woman heard the accused shout her name and said: ‘What do you think of this?’

