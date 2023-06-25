Angus sex offender kisses lawyer as he’s released from prison after bothering school children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus sex offender kisses lawyer as he’s released from prison after bothering school children

Sex offender Gavin Ross had spent three months on remand for gesturing at schoolgirls and stroking a male pupil's arm.

By Ross Gardiner
Gavin Ross leaves court following a previous appearance. He was freed from custody at Forfar Sheriff Court.
An Angus sex offender celebrated being liberated from prison by kissing his lawyer from the dock.

Serial creep Gavin Ross found himself back behind bars after harassing schoolchildren in his hometown.

But after three months on remand, he was released and placed under supervision at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Already subject to notification requirements after rubbing his nipples while staring at staff in a bookmakers, Ross was placed on the Sex Offenders Register again.

Pleased to be getting let out of jail, Ross leaned out from the dock and planted a kiss on his solicitor Nick Markowski’s shoulder.

Admission

Ross first appeared from custody on March 24 this year, a day after he was arrested.

A month later, he admitted that at Don Street his hometown of Forfar, he behaved in a manner “likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm.”

The 42-year-old repeatedly made a sexual gesture towards three girls aged 14, 14 and 15.

He asked them their names and ages and then placed his hand over his trousers.

Ross, of Strathmore Street, also stroked the arm of a boy aged 13.

Sentence had been deferred for background reports.

Gavin Ross, Perth Prison
Gavin Ross once exposed himself to a female officer at HMP Perth

As a direct alternative to custody, Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon placed Ross under supervision for 18 months.

Ross will be on the Register for as long.

He must also undertake a strict conduct requirement mandating a medical assessment.

Furthermore, he has been banned from contacting anyone under 18.

The sheriff said: “Standing the offence itself, I’m satisfied there is a significant sexual element to it.”

Ross will return to the dock for a review of his order in August.

After being told he was being released from prison, Ross leaned over the dock and gave Mr Markowski a dainty peck on his shoulder.

History of creepy conduct

Ross has previously been imprisoned for sexual misconduct in Tayside.

A court previously heard his sexual offending could stem from injuries sustained in a crash more than two decades ago.

In 2019, Ross was added to the sex offenders register for dancing at the side of the A90 in Angus with his trousers around his ankles.

He also spat at a passing car on the dual carriageway between Dundee and Forfar.

This was three years after he dodged jail for throwing a brick and a bottle at vehicles on the same route.

After a trial last year, Ross was convicted of acting in a threatening or abusive manner towards women working in Forfar’s Coral bookmakers.

The pest stood outside the bookies while rubbing his nipples, amongst other creepy behaviour, over a fortnight.

One member of staff became so frightened she had to be relocated to another store.

While in prison, he received a further 163 days behind bars after flashing a female guard.

The woman heard the accused shout her name and said: ‘What do you think of this?’

