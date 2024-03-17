Rangers ‘angered’ over Premiership postponement as they point finger at Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rangers ‘angered’ over Premiership postponement as they point finger at Dundee

The two sides were supposed to face off at noon only for the match to be called off this morning.

By George Cran
Rangers boss Phillipe Clement on the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
Rangers boss Phillipe Clement on the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS

Rangers have pointed the finger at Dundee over the postponement of today’s Premiership clash at Dens Park.

The two sides were due to kick off at noon but referee Don Robertson postponed the game following a 10.15am pitch inspection.

That was the second inspection of the day after local official Craig Fordyce suggested more time be given to allow groundstaff at Dens Park to work on the surface.

However, that work was in vain with the match postponed for a later date.

Match referee Don Robertson explains the decision to call the game off. Image: SNS

It is the fourth match postponed at Dens Park this season, joining Ross County, Aberdeen and St Johnstone contests falling foul of the weather.

And, in a statement, Rangers said they are “angered” at the late communication of any issues with the pitch.

The statement read: “Rangers FC, on behalf of our supporters, are extremely disappointed and angered with the late call-off of today’s match with Dundee FC.

“The first-team have prepared as normal for the match, and it was not until this morning that any concerns over the playing surface were raised.

Ground staff work on the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
Ground staff work on the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS

“It is not understood why the home club did not raise those concerns in a more timely manner, given the reoccurring issues they have had with their playing surface at earlier points in the season.

“The Rangers team and thousands of our supporters had already arrived at the stadium by the time a decision was reached.

“This is the only match in the entire UK senior leagues to be postponed this weekend, and given it was to be shown on Sky Sports nationwide, reflects poorly on our game.”

Dundee asked for delay

Dundee managing director John Nelms told Sky Sports: “We’re supposed to be one of the most robust leagues in the world, the ball is rolling, we’ve had guys out here since 5am.

“Mother Nature’s done what she’s done, we’ve done everything we could to get this pitch in the right place.

Dundee staff work on the pitch. Image: SNS

“There are two small spots where the ball isn’t bouncing, as we speak.

“The rest of the pitch is fine, they said they don’t think we’ll be able to get it playable before 12pm, so that’s where we’re at.”

He later added: “We’ve got as many forks into the ground as we can and we just ran out of time.

“If we had a 3pm match, it’d probably be playable.

“I asked the league official to ask the league for a delay to see what we could do and they said, ‘The league said no, we’re going with the referee’s decision.’”

