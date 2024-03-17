Dundee v Rangers OFF following 2 Dens Park pitch inspections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee v Rangers OFF following 2 Dens Park pitch inspections

The clash was due to kick off at noon on Sky Sports.

By George Cran
Ground staff work on the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
The Premiership clash between Dundee and Rangers has been called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Referee Don Robertson postponed the fixture shortly before 10.30am on Sunday, 90 minutes before the noon kick-off.

The game was due to be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

However, rainfall overnight saw the pitch become waterlogged.

Staff were working on the surface from the early hours and a first pitch inspection at 9.15am saw another called for 10.15am after positive signs.

Don Robertson speaks with Dundee boss Tony Docherty after postponing the game. Image: SNS
Local official Craig Fordyce had requested more time from the SPFL on the decision to allow match referee Robertson to make the final call.

However, those efforts have been in vain.

It is the fourth match called off at Dens Park this season due to a waterlogged pitch.

Matches against Ross County, Aberdeen and St Johnstone fell foul of the weather before this clash with the Gers.

Game off for Dundee and manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Previous issues had been with the goalmouth in front of the Bob Shankly Stand. This time, though, it was in the middle of the park.

Last season the area in front of the home dugout had been a regular problem and it appears that issue resurfaced ahead of Sunday’s clash.

A Dundee statement read: “Following the referee’s second pitch inspection this morning, today’s cinch Premiership match with Rangers has been postponed.

“Recent rainfall has meant the pitch has become waterlogged and the match has been called off.”

