Dundee v Rangers OFF following 2 Dens Park pitch inspections

The Premiership clash between Dundee and Rangers has been called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Referee Don Robertson postponed the fixture shortly before 10.30am on Sunday, 90 minutes before the noon kick-off.

The game was due to be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

However, rainfall overnight saw the pitch become waterlogged.

Staff were working on the surface from the early hours and a first pitch inspection at 9.15am saw another called for 10.15am after positive signs.

Local official Craig Fordyce had requested more time from the SPFL on the decision to allow match referee Robertson to make the final call.

However, those efforts have been in vain.

It is the fourth match called off at Dens Park this season due to a waterlogged pitch.

Matches against Ross County, Aberdeen and St Johnstone fell foul of the weather before this clash with the Gers.

Previous issues had been with the goalmouth in front of the Bob Shankly Stand. This time, though, it was in the middle of the park.

Last season the area in front of the home dugout had been a regular problem and it appears that issue resurfaced ahead of Sunday’s clash.

A Dundee statement read: “Following the referee’s second pitch inspection this morning, today’s cinch Premiership match with Rangers has been postponed.

“Recent rainfall has meant the pitch has become waterlogged and the match has been called off.”