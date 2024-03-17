3 St Johnstone talking points as Sven Sprangler shows importance then raises injury fears and survival bid turns into Ross County shoot-out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

3 St Johnstone talking points as Sven Sprangler shows importance then raises injury fears and survival bid turns into Ross County shoot-out

It was a bad weekend for the Perth club - mostly as a consequence of results elsewhere.

Sven Sprangler injured his knee when St Johnstone faced Celtic.
By Eric Nicolson

St Johnstone went down to a 3-1 defeat at Celtic Park.

In terms of the bottom of the Premiership table, the story of the day was being written elsewhere.

Livingston’s heavy defeat at Hibs had a ‘final nail in the coffin’ feel – that was the good news.

But Ross County and Aberdeen both winning was the last thing the Perth players wanted to hear after they got back into the visitors’ dressing room following their Parkhead loss.

Courier Sport analyses the Saints game and the changing basement picture.

Passing failures and the real Kyogo

Until around the half-hour mark this contest mirrored the August one when Steven MacLean’s side earned a first league point of the season on the back of a solid defensive display and an uncharacteristically ponderous attacking one from the champions.

Pretty much everything was happening at a safe distance from Dimitar Mitov’s goal.

If anything, he was busier in the equivalent period back in August.

There were two key differences to one match playing out as a 0-0 draw and the other ending up with Celtic scoring on three occasions – the return to form of Kyogo and Saints’ inability to find a team-mate.

Celtic didn’t have a single player whose passing accuracy numbers dipped below 70% – most were in the 80s and 90s.

Saints had six under.

On a day when team possession is roughly 75% to 25% those sort of individual stats are always going to tell.

But, even if Saints had kept hold of the ball more effectively, they would likely still have lost.

The final result probably said more about Celtic than St Johnstone.

Drill down even deeper, it said more about their main man getting back to his best.

Celtic's Kyogo breaks the deadlock.
As it had been in some heavy defeats for Saints in this fixture over recent seasons (but wasn’t the case in August) Kyogo’s movement was exquisite.

And in Nicolas Kuhn, Celtic might just have picked up a player who is on the same wavelength.

Celtic fans should feel markedly more optimistic about their title chances on the back of their team’s display.

For Saints supporters, the dial didn’t really shift one way or the other on the basis of how Craig Levein’s men performed.

Sprangler worry

Having Sven Sprangler back in the middle of the pitch was an important factor in Saints winning at Pittodrie recently.

He rightly retained his starting position against Livingston and again at Parkhead.

It was the first time he had been picked three times in a row by Levein.

The Austrian was Saints’ best-performing central midfielder at the point he was forced off with a knee injury (25 minutes into the contest).

Revisiting to that passing accuracy theme, Sprangler was sitting on 100%, eight from eight.

Sven Sprangler was playing well before he got injured.
His physicality and grasp of the midfield basics was missed.

That the game turned after he left the pitch probably had more to do with Celtic raising the tempo but Sprangler’s absence certainly contributed.

There’s every chance that the return of the three centre-backs was a one-off for this fixture, and that Levein will revert to a 4-4-2 or 4-5-1 for the visit of Dundee after the international break.

It would be a big blow if Sprangler isn’t alongside Dan Phillips in the middle of the pitch.

Straight shoot-out

As woeful as Aberdeen have been on the pitch and as shambolic as they’ve been off it, counting on the Dons as play-off possibles was always going to be a stretch.

For a club of their resources and fan base, wherever they finish in the bottom six, the 2023/24 league campaign deserves to be viewed as an unmitigated disaster.

But they won’t finish second from last.

Neither will Motherwell.

Saints are in a straight shoot-out with Ross County.

Last week was set-up for a closing of the gap.

County had a winnable game in hand, back to back home matches and Saints were long, long odds at Celtic Park.

Two wins, two draws and a loss in their last five is a significant upturn in form.

And eight goals in those five games speaks to a team with a far more potent attacking threat than Saints.

But there are Perth positives in this head to head.

Connor Smith's late strike helped St Johnstone's goal difference.
For Saints to have got the Old Firm out of the way with their goal difference still three better than the Dingwall club’s is important.

Also, although both clubs have a tough pre-split last three, I’d choose St Johnstone’s set of matches over Ross County’s.

Saints blew a golden chance to transform the survival outlook the last time they played Dundee.

The fixture list has handed them a second chance to do just that a week on Saturday.

Nothing would fuel hope and belief more than a first Tayside derby victory of the season.

Conversation