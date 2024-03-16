St Johnstone boss Craig Levein gives ‘weeks or months’ update on Sven Sprangler knee injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein gives ‘weeks or months’ update on Sven Sprangler knee injury

The Austrian was taken off in the first half of Saints' 3-1 loss to Celtic.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone's Sven Sprangler goes down injured.
St Johnstone's Sven Sprangler goes down injured. Image: PA.

St Johnstone boss, Craig Levein, faces an anxious before he learns the extent of Sven Sprangler’s knee injury.

The Perth midfielder was forced off midway through the first half of Saints’ 3-1 defeat to Celtic.

The early prognosis was medial ligament damage.

But the Austrian will need to be assessed over the next few days before Levein can put an accurate timescale on his recovery.

The St Johnstone players call for Sven Sprangler to receive treatment for his knee injury.
The St Johnstone players call for Sven Sprangler to receive treatment for his knee injury. Image: SNS.

“It looks like Sprangler has opened his medial ligament,” said Levein.

“I’ve no idea if he will be out for weeks or months.”

Tighter at the bottom

Saints now have a free weekend.

And when the Premiership campaign resumes against Dundee, the Perth side will only have a one-point advantage over second bottom Ross County following their own defeat and victories for the Staggies and Aberdeen, who moved above them into ninth.

“The result isn’t the thing that defines whether or not we stay in this league,” said Levein.

“This wasn’t a game I was marking down for three points.

“What other teams do is something I have absolutely no control over.”

Craig Levein with Tony Gallacher at full-time.
Craig Levein with Tony Gallacher at full-time. Image: SNS.

Levein was happy with his team’s display without the ball against Celtic but unhappy that they didn’t do better with it.

“Our defensive display was really good,” he said.

“Losing the goal early in the second half was a killer blow but in the first half we restricted Celtic to very few opportunities.

“It was about half an hour until Celtic had their first shot on target.

“We kept them in the wide areas and managed to block any shots and crosses.

“But when we had the ball we just coughed it up every time.

“It seemed to be constant that we turned the ball over and invited Celtic to have another attack.

“That was the frustrating part.

“If you continually give the ball away to a team as good as Celtic, you’re going to be facing attack after attack.”

Impact from the bench

Connor Smith scored a late consolation for Saints.

And Levein made a point of name-checking his replacements.

“After the Dundee game a month ago, I was complaining about the lack of difference after I introduced some substitutes,” he said.

“This time I thought Tony (Gallacher), Max (Kucheriavyi), Connor (Smith) and Stevie (May) brought new life to the team.

Connor Smith scores against Celtic.
Connor Smith scores against Celtic. Image: Shutterstock.

“We scored a really good goal and looked a bit better in possession.

“Our guys could easily have folded in the second half. They didn’t, they kept going.

“They displayed guts and effort. Without that, you have nothing. It was there for all to see.

“They got beaten by a better team.”

Conversation