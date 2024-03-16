Celtic 3-1 St Johnstone: Match report and players ratings as Saints are well beaten by champions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Celtic 3-1 St Johnstone: Match report and players ratings as Saints are well beaten by champions

Connor Smith scored Saints' consolation goal.

By Eric Nicolson
Celtic's Kyogo breaks the deadlock.
Celtic's Kyogo breaks the deadlock. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone were comfortably beaten by a return-to-form Celtic team on a day the battle to avoid the relegation play-off took a turn for the worse.

With Ross County and Aberdeen both winning, Saints dropped back to 10th place and now have just a one-point cushion over the Staggies.

It was a pretty one-sided contest in Glasgow.

The fact that Saints didn’t concede until the 40th minute raised hopes that this might be a repeat of the early-season 0-0 here.

But from the moment Kyogo put the champions in front, there was little doubt about the eventual outcome.

That Connor Smith scored late on and Saints’ goal difference didn’t take a hammering was a positive of sorts.

Matches against the Old Firm are now out of the way and Saints’ battle to stay up will be won or lost against more realistically beatable opponents.

Craig Levein had switched to a back four in his previous two team selections but he reverted to three central defenders for this fixture.

As almost always quickly becomes the case at Parkhead, the contest settled into one primarily of attack v defence.

For all Celtic’s dominance of territory and possession, though, Saints did a decent job of making sure Dimitar Mitov didn’t have a save to make in the early stages.

The closest thing was a diagonal ball to the back post aimed at Nicolas Kuhn, which Luke Robinson was alert to.

At the other end, for a moment it looked as if Adama Sidibeh might have been able to run beyond Cameron Carter-Vickers but the centre-back blocked the Perth striker’s shot outside the box.

Change in tempo

From the midway point of the first half, Celtic started to turn up the heat and twice Robinson blocked shots from off, or close to, the line.

The first one was put through the VAR microscope but the wing-back’s arm was correctly deemed to be by his side when the goal-bound shot struck it.

Luke Robinson prevents a goal.
Luke Robinson prevents a goal. Image: SNS.

Saints couldn’t hold out until half-time, however, with Kyogo heading home from close range on 40 minutes.

And it was effectively game over 45 seconds after the restart when Kuhn had a simple finish at the back post from Kyogo’s square ball.

On 52 minutes, Mitov was rooted to the spot as Celtic’s main man smashed the crossbar with a sweetly struck shot.

James Forrest made it 3-0 when Saints coughed up the ball, then allowed the substitute the freedom of Celtic Park.

Connor Smith, on for Matt Smith, scored a consolation goal on 81 minutes after Joe Hart had kept out a Stevie May header.

Players ratings

Mitov 7, Considine 6, McGowan 5.5, Gordon 6.5, Carey 5.5 (May, 74), Sidibeh 5 (Kimpioka, 64), Robinson 6 (Gallacher, 64), M Smith 5.5 (C Smith, 74), Sprangler 5 (Kucheriavyi, 25), Keltjens 6.5, Phillips 5.5. Subs not used – Richards, Clark, Franczak.

