Declan Gallagher slams ‘unacceptable’ Dundee United display and sounds title warning

Gallagher stated that the Tangerines must 'must buck up their ideas'

Declan Gallagher looks on as Dundee United succumb to Dunfermline
Declan Gallagher looks on as United succumb to Dunfermline. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Declan Gallagher has described Dundee United’s defeat against Dunfermline as “unacceptable”, admitting the Tangerines were “outfought” by the Pars.

Goals from Matty Todd and a Kane Ritchie-Hosler condemned the out-of-sorts Tangerines to defeat at East End Park, with a late Kyle Benedictus own goal providing scant comfort for the travelling supporters.

Trying to win a league with performances like that? You’ve got absolutely no chance.

Declan Gallagher

And Gallagher pulled no punches in his assessment of the display.

Dundee United trio, Jordan Tillson, left, Declan Gallagher, centre, and Kevin Holt.
Dundee United trio, Jordan Tillson, left, Declan Gallagher, centre, and Kevin Holt. Image: SNS

“It was unacceptable – that’s probably the best word to describe it,” said the Scotland international.

We weren’t at it in the first 45 minutes, it’s probably the poorest we’ve been this season; giving a team a 2-0 start, and then not being clinical at the other end of the pitch.

“We were out-battled and outfought. Those were things we did well at Morton and got all the plaudits for.

“Full credit to Dunfermline, they played the conditions better than we did. They battled, won every second ball and were clinical in front of goal.”

Gallagher: We were miles off it

Raith Rovers failed to take full advantage of United’s slip, drawing 0-0 with Queen’s Park on Saturday. The title rivals are now level on 58 points at the summit of the Championship.

But Gallagher has bluntly declared that United WILL blow their title push if they turn in many more performances like Friday night.

A dejected Declan Gallagher looks on as Dundee United crash.
A dejected Declan Gallagher looks on. Image: SNS

He added: “Dunfermline were at it, and we were miles off it.

“Trying to win a league with performances like that? You’ve got absolutely no chance.

“So, we have to sharpen up and buck up our ideas massively.”

Twists and turns

However, Gallagher dismissed suggestions that United are wilting under the weight of expectation in a fraught title race.

“I don’t think the pressure is getting to the team,” he continued. “If you look at the second 45 minutes, it was night and day. With the number of chances we created, we could have come away with a 4-3 victory!

“I don’t think it’s a pressure thing at all because these boys have been excellent all season. It just wasn’t there on Friday night.

“There are going to be a lot of twists and turns before the end of the season. We’ve still got seven games left, so no-one is in our changing room disheartened or giving up.”

Kane Ritchie-Hosler puts Dunfermline three goals ahead
Kane Ritchie-Hosler puts Dunfermline three goals ahead. Image: SNS.

Gallagher, who has earned promotions with Dundee and Livingston, added: “The Championship has always been a tough league and we just need to be right at it in the next game we play.”

